Wingstop's Viral Chicken Sandwich Has Returned
Weeks after first selling out, the mega-viral Wingstop Chicken Sandwich has returned. Available in 12 of the chain's sauce flavors, Wingstop announced Wednesday it managed to stockpile enough ingredients to bring the sandwiches back for the foreseeable future. Once again, the sandwhich went viral as social media users managed to get their hands on it.
"The launch of our Wingstop Chicken Sandwich in 12 flavors exceeded our expectations on all fronts. Our craveable product and viral campaign drove unprecedented, extraordinary demand from both our core guests as well as brought a lot of new Wingstop fans into the brand," Wingstop CEO Michael Skipworth said of the sell-out. "Thanks to strong, trusted relationships with supplier partners, we anticipate having chicken sandwich supply back in restaurants soon, so fans and new guests alike can get their hands on their new favorite chicken sandwich."
Keep scrolling to see what people are saying about the latest entry in the Chicken Sandwich Wars.
oweeeee
prevnext
wingstop got the chicken sandwich restocked owwwweeeee— bitch (@Ash_Mommi) October 5, 2022
Itching
prevnext
palms getting itchy thinking about the wingstop sandwich they gotta bring it back already— nathan (@HATETHEREALME) September 21, 2022
Thinking
prevnext
i think ab that chicken sandwich from wingstop often— Krn シ (@krnrbls) October 5, 2022
Hella Good
prevnext
the wingstop chicken sandwich is hella good— lilly (@lilly_oco) October 5, 2022
Perfect Rating
prevnext
Wing Stop’s new chicken sandwich 10/10— 🎱ℐudi ℐai 🧜🏼♀️ (@JUDiJAiKRAZi) October 5, 2022
Eat Like Kings
prevnext
Wingstop has a chicken sandwich now? We eat like kings tonight.— 𝕾𝖍𝖊𝖊𝖓𝖆 (@CyberVillainess) October 5, 2022
Applause
prev
Chicken sandwich is back at Wingstop pic.twitter.com/bQPNYPkfrr— Roadblock Mac 🚧 (@liishaMAC) October 5, 2022