New Wingstop Sauce Just Dropped

Wingstop's latest sauce may be a hit with those who like both sweet and spicy. Tuesday the chicken wing chain announced the arrival of its Maple Sriracha sauce, combining the classic chili hot sauce and syrup-based flavors in one new dressing. As with the rest of the chain's sauces, the Maple Sriracha offering can be used on any of the Wingstop's chicken options from its chicken sandwich to wings and chicken tenders.

"Wingstop launched your next great love with its latest limited-time offering – Maple Sriracha," the company said in a statement. "In honor of cuffing season – just like the best relationships – the new flavor attracts two opposites. The new flavor is the perfect, unexpected pairing of sweet and heat of sriracha. Creating a taste profile that's truly one-of-a-kind."

To celebrate both the launch of the sauce and National Chicken Sandwich Day on November 9th, Wingstop is offering a buy one get one deal on its viral chicken sandwiches. To claim your free sandwich, you need to use code BOGOSAMMY on the Wingstop website or mobile app.

"The launch of our Wingstop Chicken Sandwich in 12 flavors exceeded our expectations on all fronts. Our craveable product and viral campaign drove unprecedented, extraordinary demand from both our core guests as well as brought a lot of new Wingstop fans into the brand," Wingstop CEO Michael Skipworth said of the company's chicken sandwich sell-out last year. "Thanks to strong, trusted relationships with supplier partners, we anticipate having chicken sandwich supply back in restaurants soon, so fans and new guests alike can get their hands on their new favorite chicken sandwich."

In addition to Maple Sriracha, the Wingstop Chicken Sandwich is available in 12 other flavors: Plain, Lemon Pepper, Hickory Smoked BBQ, Mild, Louisiana Rub, Hawaiian, Gasrlic Parmesan, Spicy Korean Q, Original Hot, Cajun, Mango Habanero, and Atomic flavors. As it stands now, the sandwich will be available by itself for $5.49 or as part of a larger combo with fries and a drink for $7.99.