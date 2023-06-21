Wingstop Has New Secret Invasion Flavors

Secret Invasion has officially debuted on Disney+, giving Marvel fans their first spy drama since Captain America: The Winter Soldier. As the series takes viewers on a mysterious journey of espionage and the like, Wingstop is releasing two new flavors in support of the show. Wednesday, the chicken joint unveiled it's carrying two limited-time flavors to coincide with the release of the Samuel L. Jackson-starring series: Secretly Sweet and Flavor Invasion.

Secretly Sweet uses a Mango Habanero base with added "tangy citrus" and "rich Asian" flavors. Flavor Invasion, on the other hand, uses garlic sauce as a base before it's layered with "bold Cajun" seasoning and "buttery parmesan." It's unclear just how long both flavors will be available, but they're both available immediately as a part of a "Secret Menu" promotion on the company's website and mobile application.

Why aren't the Avengers in Secret Invasion?

Though Secret Invasion is largely reduced to a small-scale plot, the story still deals with a world-ending threat. Still, Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) refuses to call in the Avengers. According to Jackson, that's because the former SHIELD boss is trying to do what he can before calling in the big guns.

"We've got to reach a point where we don't expect these guys to come and save us every time something goes wrong," Jackson told Marvel.com. "This is one of those times, so it's that kind of series where we try and solve things without being too superhuman but use the espionage angle as well as we can."

He add, "Even the Nick Fury that's not, you know, that dynamic and forceful Nick Fury [previously seen]. I come to work and laugh about the seriousness of what we're doing, and say, 'how serious do we want to be' and go ahead and do that, or you know how Fury's a smartass so there's always sarcasm to be thrown in somewhere… I've been a part of 13 of these things, I know who Nick Fury is and what I want to do."

The MCU's top superspy Nick Fury is back in Secret Invasion, the limited series premiering June 21st on Disney+. Samuel L. Jackson returns in the new Marvel Studios series, showcasing Fury's attempt to get to the bottom of a Skrull invasion that goes all the way to the most powerful positions in various governments and organizations on the planet. In Secret Invasion, Fury teams with allies Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders), Everett Ross (Martin Freeman), and Talos (Ben Mendelsohn), while James Rhodes AKA War Machine will appear in a mysterious capacity. Other newcomers to the Marvel Cinematic Universe include Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman, and Kingsley Ben-Adir.