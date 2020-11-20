Wipeout Contestant Dies After Completing Obstacle Course

A contestant on the TBS reboot of gameshow Wipeout passed away after completing the obstacle course, according to a report from TMZ. The male contestant was hospitalized after participating on the show, receiving medical attention once completing the elaborate obstacle course. The Wipeout reboot was announced earlier this year, hosted by WWE Superstar John Cena and comedian Nicole Byer. Reports state that the contestant later passed away after police received a call to respond to an incident of cardiac arrest. The contestant has not been identified, but TBS confirmed the news. According to sources close to the production, the contestant completed the course but shortly after required medical attention, then they were later admitted into a nearby hospital where they passed.

Production company Endemol Shine North America issued a statement in response to the news: "We offer our heartfelt condolences to the family and our thoughts are with them at this time."

TBS also issued a statement in response to the news: “We are devastated to have learned of his passing and our deepest sympathy goes out to the family.”

Wipeout originally aired on ABC from 2008 to 2014. The series was recently picked up for a reboot on TBS, where it was set to begin airing in 2021. Filming was already expected to take a short hiatus for the Thanksgiving holiday, though there's no word on how this incident will affect production in the future.