Wizard World Postpones Three Upcoming Events

With there still being no clear end in sight to the coronavirus pandemic, Wizard World recently confirmed that a number of its upcoming events would be pushed back in hopes that these new dates will allow guests to attend safely. While Wizard World Chicago has been pushed back by two months, Wizard World St. Louis was pushed back by a full year while Wizard World Cleveland has now been delayed indefinitely. Despite vaccinations currently being distributed throughout the country, it's possible that these new dates will once again have to be modified at some point in the future, depending on possible updates to the situation in the coming months.

The upcoming slate of Wizard World events can be seen below:

Wizard World Chicago, August 27th-29th (Donald E. Stephens Convention Center)

Wizard World Philadelphia, November 12th-14th (Greater Philadelphia Expo Center)

Wizard World New Orleans, January 7-9, 2022 (Ernest N. Morial Convention Center)

Wizard World Portland, January 28-30, 2022 (location TBD)

Wizard World St. Louis, May 6-8, 2022 (location TBD)

Wizard World Cleveland (Date and location TBD)

The company shared in a statement, "The safety of our vendors, guests, and attendees continues to be a priority. Fans who purchased general admission and/or VIP tickets for the original dates may use those for the rescheduled dates when they are announced. Artists, exhibitors, and others associated with the event can expect communication from Wizard Brands soon regarding the new dates. All interested parties are also encouraged to follow progress via the relaunched wizardworld.com website."

As the coronavirus pandemic spread across the globe last year, one of the first major events to announce its cancellation was Emerald City Comic Con in March, followed by all of the year's biggest events to follow suit in the subsequent months. While some events scrapped their plans entirely, others pivoted to virtual events, either by offering exclusive access to panels or by offering unfiltered access to exciting opportunities.

Wizard World has also been taking part in digital festivities.

The statement continues, "Wizard Brands continues to produce Wizard World Virtual Experiences, in which celebrities from favorite TV shows, film franchises, and more conduct group video Q&As, available on Twitch, Facebook, and YouTube. Wizard Brands has conducted nearly 200 of these free sessions to date, which have been expanded to include artists, authors, cosplayers, trivia, karaoke, and other elements of the Wizard World event experience. The schedule of upcoming sessions is available at www.wizardworld.com."

Stay tuned for updates on future Wizard World events.

Are you planning on attending these events? Let us know in the comments below!