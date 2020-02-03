Sebastian Stan Reveals New The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Image

Marvel Studios revealed the first look at its new Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier during last night's Super Bowl LIV event. The series sees Sam Wilson, the Falcon, trying to live up to the legacy fo Captain America after Steve Rogers left his shield in Sam's care at the end of Avengers: Endgame. Following the reveal, star Sebastian Stan, who plays the Winter Soldier, Bucky Barnes, offered another look at the show via his Instagram account. The new photo looks to be part of one of the same scenes that were shown in the Super Bowl spot, but at a different point. You take a look at the image for yourself below.

At a recent convention appearance just before principal photography on the new series began, Stan discussed the scripts that he'd seen up until that point. “I’ll tell you I have,” Stan says. “I have seen them and I’m so excited about it. It’s going to be so cool and kind of crazy. All I can say is it’s just new and different from what you’ve seen so far. I mean, it will be totally in line with everything that has happened and what we’ve seen and so on, but these characters are getting such additional mileage in terms of learning about who they are now, what they feel, what they’re thinking, and there’s a lot of action, comedy, you know there’s going to be comedy. I feel like you’re going to be happy. I think you’re going to be very happy. And there’s some crazy stuff, like stuff you don’t see coming from anywhere.”

In addition to Sam and Bucky returning, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier also sees Emily VanCamp returning as SHIELD agent Sharon Carter and Wyatt Russell debuting as John Walker, aka US Agent. Daniel Bruhl is also set to reprise his role as the villain Baron Zemo.

View this post on Instagram #TheFalconAndTheWinterSoldier @disneyplus 📸: @chuckzlotnick A post shared by Sebastian Stan (@imsebastianstan) on Feb 3, 2020 at 7:16am PST

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier premieres on Disney+ this fall. Other upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1st, The Eternals on November 6th, WandaVision in 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, Loki in spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, What If? In summer 2021, Hawkeye in fall 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk are also in the works for Disney+.

