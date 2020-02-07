Avengers: Age of Ultron Captain Marvel Deleted Scene Released

If you thought Marvel had revealed all there was to reveal about Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, you thought wrong. Marvel's The Infinity Saga Box Set has revealed a whole new slew of deleted scenes and other extras, which makes it fun to discover new things about all the various films in Phase I - III of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Recently, Marvel fans got a thrill when screen shots of Avengers: Age of Ultron revealed a the long-discussed ending scene, when Captain America debuts his new Avengers squad... complete with Carol Danvers / Captain Marvel on the team!

The actress used in the scene was just a stand-in for Captain Marvel, who fans may or may not remember was one of Joss Whedon's character picks for Avengers 2. Obviously that didn't happen, but thanks to The Infinity Saga Box Set, video of the sequence Whedon filmed for Captain Marvel in Avengers: Age of Ultron is now online - and you can watch it above!

Here's what Kevin Feige revealed to BMD, back when Age of Ultron was released:

"[Captain Marvel] was in a draft. But to me, it would have done that character a disservice, to meet her fully formed, in a costume and part of the Avengers already when 99% of the audience would go, 'Who is that?' It’s just not the way we’ve done it before... The way we reveal Scarlet Witch [in costume] at the end of the movie? Those were Captain Marvel plate shots. Joss said, 'We’ll cast her later!' And I said, 'Yeah Joss, we’ll cast her later.' [Whispers to an invisible associate who isn't Joss] 'We’re not putting her in there!'

Finally Joss was like 'Let’s use those plates to let Scarlet Witch fly into frame, give her a big entrance?' And that makes sense - she’s come to their side, and she deserves the cool intro, which will feed into another movie we start shooting in a few weeks."

That movie Feige mentions at the end was Captain America: Civil War, and it's now safe to say that both Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch and Brie Larson's Captain Marvel ended up getting their respective just due. Both actresses also have big things on the MCU Phase IV horizon: Olsen will star in the WandaVision Disney+ series late this year, and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness in 2021; Larson will be back in Captain Marvel 2 (release date TBD).

