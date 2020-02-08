Thor: The Dark World Deleted Scene Sees Odin Visit Jane Foster On Earth

When audiences strapped themselves in for Avengers: Endgame, most of them probably didn’t expect to be visiting Thor: The Dark World again. But, that’s exactly what they got, and a new look at the much-pilloried sequel is making the rounds on the Internet. The deleted scene shows Odin visiting Thor and a heartfelt conversation between Jane Foster and the hero. Odin chatting with his son is a welcome sight, or maybe just seeing Anthony Hopkins again does the soul good. The moment when Odin tells his son that he was wrong about another king being more wise is also loaded with resonance. The exchange between Foster and Thor is actually kind of wrenching as they process having to leave each other alone for the better of both parties. As more people mine that Infinity Saga Box Set, there will be more images and footage to trickle out.

However, the meddling with the time stream in Endgame will likely come up again. In fact, Loki looks to be paying the price for his part in all this mess in that upcoming Disney+ series. Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely wrote the giant crossover and have been asked about how it affected the events of that world multiple times. The two joked that taking the hammer to the final battle in Endgame could have left the Thor from the past up a creek or at the mercy of Dark Elves. But, in an honest moment, the two scribes outlined their approach to all these temporal shenanigans.

"I think we’re leaning on, when you just take a baseball mitt, you didn’t ruin that kid’s life," McFeely told the New York Times. "When you took Mjolnir, we accept that that movie happened. Because time is irrefutable."

"You can make any number of what-ifs," Markus chimed in, which is actually something Disney is doing with their new Disney+ streaming service. "The Dark Elves would have arrived, intending to get the Aether. It’s what they came for and it was no longer there."

Speaking about the larger changes to the character, the writers thought this was the journey that Thor had to travel on. ”And I think what his mother tells him, 'Don't be who you're supposed to be, be the best version of who you are,' includes that," McFeely told the Los Angeles Times. "We didn't want to treat the weight gain like the issue that he needed to get over. Like 'Thor got fat and now he needs to go on a diet.' No, he needs to feel OK about himself no matter who he is."

