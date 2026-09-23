Marvel’s Most Ambitious TV Show Has a Grim Future, Despite Massive MCU Implications

Throughout the Multiverse Saga, the MCU’s expansion into TV series has added a ton of texture and lots of new heroes into the franchise. Shows like WandaVision, Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and Ironheart have made some risky creative decisions. The ability to tell extended stories on Disney+ has allowed the MCU to go places it probably never would have if it were limited strictly to the big screen. And the projects coming out of its animated division have managed to push the limits of the multiverse even further.

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Marvel Studios Animation has seemingly focused almost exclusively on telling multiversal tales. Shows like What If…?, Marvel Zombies, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, and of course, X-Men ‘97 all take place outside of the proper MCU aka Earth-616. As such, they give the MCU a place to continue exploring the multiverse beyond the conclusion of the Multiverse Saga with 2027’s Avengers: Secret Wars. Yet, only one Marvel Studios Animation project looks like it will be left behind.

Eyes of Wakanda Ironically May Be One of the Only Marvel Animated One-Offs

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Of all the animated shows brought into the MCU in recent years, only Eyes of Wakanda is actually set on Earth-616. As part of the Sacred Timeline, the show — which jumps throughout time to follow Wakandan War Dogs on secret missions to retrieve vibranium artifacts — sets itself up to expand the mythology of Wakanda for many seasons to come. Yet, despite a positive response from fans, Eyes of Wakanda Season 2 is looking pretty unlikely.

The reason isn’t necessarily because of a lack of interest at Marvel though. As reported by Forbes, Axis Studios, the Scottish animation house that produced the distinct visual style featured in Eyes of Wakanda entered administration — the UK equivalent of filing for bankruptcy — in July 2024 after it became unable to make payroll the previous month. Production of the four-episode first season of Eyes of Wakanda had already concluded, and the show debuted on Disney+ in August 2025.

After 2018’s Black Panther, Wakanda seemed poised for a major presence throughout the MCU. But following star Chadwick Boseman’s tragic death in 2020, Wakanda hasn’t been nearly as prominent as fans might have expected. Members of the Dora Milaje appeared in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and director Ryan Coogler returned for 2022’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which beautifully incorporates Boseman’s passing. But since then, there have been precious few moments of Wakandan heroes on screen. Eyes of Wakanda clearly intended to change that.

Could Marvel Bring Eyes of Wakanda Back With a New Studio?

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Axis Studios’ cash-flow challenges seem to have stalled the production of more episodes of Eyes of Wakanda. Still, it’s possible Marvel could turn to another production house to continue the show. After all, as showrunner Todd Harris told SFX (via FandomWire), “There are always more stories… We definitely have more in the tank. And it’s Marvel. There’s always more.” The show’s anthology-style premise creates an easy canvas to continuously explore Wakandan history and even, in the case of at least one episode, rewrite history to tie into the MCU.

As of now, Eyes of Wakanda is the only major Marvel Studios Animation project with only one season. Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man and Marvel Zombies currently have second seasons on the way. But given the extra obstacles of bringing Eyes of Wakanda back, it’s more likely that Marvel will let it remain a standalone. With the Mutant Saga right around the corner and Marvel Studios intent on redefining its TV strategy, it might just wind up being collateral damage during yet another pivotal juncture for the MCU.

Of course, fans haven’t seen the last of Wakanda. Coogler’s Black Panther 3 — with David Jonsson and Denzel Washington joining the franchise — is set for a December 2028 release date. And there’s always the chance that Marvel Studios launches another Wakanda-centric project to tie into that film. Another TV series or even a Special Presentation could help bridge the gap between the second and third Black Panther films, especially since the new one is heavily rumored to include Storm in a key role. Here’s hoping fans return to Wakanda sooner rather than later.

Eyes of Wakanda is now streaming on Disney+.