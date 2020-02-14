Ant-Man Star Michael Pena Isn't Sure if Luis Survived Thanos' Snap

When Thanos snapped his fingers with the Infinity Gauntlet at the end of Avengers: Infinity War, the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe suffered a devastating blow as half of all life was erased from existence. We didn't learn the extent of the impact until a year later when Avengers: Endgame premiered in theaters, offering a glimpse of how the MCU was impacted and which fan-favorite supporting characters survived and which were snapped away. But one fan-favorite character passed without even a casual mention or nary a care from his best buddy Scott Lang AKA Ant-Man, and that's Luis from Ant-Man and the Wasp.

Luis actor Michael Peña is preparing for the debut of his new horror reboot Fantasy Island for Blumhouse, but was recently asked by the Hollywood Reporter if he ever found out about his Marvel Studios fate.

"I have no idea. Ant-Man 3 is not going to be shot for another year or so. After my involvement in the first two Ant-Man movies, we really won’t even know what’s going to happen until one to two months before we film," explained Peña. "I have no idea what’s happening to be honest. Right now, Marvel is in a really cool position where they can break hearts by who they bring back and who they don’t. But, I’m still interested even though I have no idea what’s gonna happen, and I can’t wait to find out."

While Peña isn't sure at this point, the actor made it clear that he remains hopeful for a return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

"For the last one, I didn’t really know what capacity I was going to come back in or if I was going to come back," Peña previously said to ComingSoon. "I think they’re a year away from filming, I think it would be great if I could do a third one. But you never know, especially with all the stuff that happened in Endgame. Right now, Marvel’s in a situation where they can crush some expectations, they’re gonna have to crush some expectations of other characters, not just mine, so hopefully I make the cut."

It seems unlikely that Marvel Studios wouldn't bring back this fan-favorite character who played major roles in the first two Ant-Man movies, but we will find out when Ant-Man 3 finally starts gearing up for production in the next year or so.

