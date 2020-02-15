Haunting of Hill House Star Weighs in on Moon Knight Casting Talks

In the brief time when an actor has yet to be attached to a ne Marvel superhero, fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have plenty of thoughts with regard to casting. As the time approaches for Marvel's new Disney+ series, there currently isn't an official She-Hulk, Ms. Marvel, or Moon Knight, and fans already have their picks for the characters. One of the fan favorites for Moon Knight is none other than Oliver Jackson-Cohen, star of The Haunting of Hill House and the upcoming The Invisible Man. In a new interview, Jackson-Cohen admitted that he was aware that fans wanted him in the part, but that he has no idea what the part is.

"I have heard this, yes, I have heard this," the actor told ET Online. "I don't understand what a Moon Knight is...Sign me up! No I would love too... It's kind of crazy, Every single time I open Instagram, it's like, 'MOON KNIGHT!' And I'm like, 'This is so great and thank you, but I don't know what it is!' No one's called me. But definitely, I would love to be a Marvel superhero. That would be a dream...Tell all of your viewers to go and stand outside Marvel headquarters!"

In case you're reading this Oliver, Moon Knight debuted in 1975 and has often been compared to DC Comics' Batman, as they are both immensely rich, use their wealth to craft high-tech gadgetry, and are both masters of hand-to-hand combat. One big difference is that Batman fights crime to avenge his murdered parents whereas Moon Knight feels as though he is possessed by the Egyptian spirit of vengeance, thwarting thugs to atone for all those he murdered as a mercenary. In some runs of the comic series, he is literally possessed by Konshu.

It was previously reported that none other than Harry Potter himself Daniel Radcliffe was being eyed for the part by Marvel Studios. Now it's worth noting that one week after this reported appeared online Marvel's Kevin Feige revealed that a big name actor turned them down for a part in an upcoming project. Obviously we can't say for sure who it was, but given the proximity of the report and then Feige's comments, perhaps Radcliffe is the one who turned them down.

Production on Moon Knight will begin later this year with The Exorcist's Jeremy Slater set to showrun the series. The writer took to Twitter to tease "one hell of a ride" the show would take fans on.

“I was seven when I bought my first Marvel comic, and my life was changed on the spot,” Slater previously tweeted. “It’s no exaggeration to say that joining the MCU is the single greatest honor of my career. I’m thrilled and terrified and deliriously happy. And while I won’t be able tell you anything in regards to story or casting, I *can* tell that you we’ve assembled a room full of brilliant writers who truly love this character, and we’re all hard at work crafting something special for you. So stick around and stay tuned. Moon Knight is on the way, and it’s going to be one hell of a ride.”

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!