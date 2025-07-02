Ironheart Just Revealed One of the MCU’s Biggest Villain Rivalries

The intense finale of Marvel Television’s Ironheart finally brought a much-anticipated villain into the Marvel Cinematic Universe and teased an even bigger rivalry that could be explored in the future. Ironheart picked up after Dominique Thorne’s debut as Riri Williams in 2022’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, bringing her back to her hometown of Chicago, where she became embroiled in the criminal activities of Parker Robbins’ Hood (Anthony Ramos) and his crew. The Hood wasn’t the only antagonist introduced in Ironheart, however, as an even bigger foe also made his first MCU appearance. Be warned: MAJOR SPOILERS for Ironheart are ahead.

Throughout Ironheart’s early episodes, the debut of one of Marvel Comics’ most iconic and powerful supervillains was teased. Many references to hell, Satan, and the Devil, as well as Parker Robbins’ vivid hallucinations and the disembodied voices he hears, all point to one villain finally being brought into the MCU after years of Marvel Studios teasing us. However, now that he’s made his first physical appearance, it seems even Mephisto has anotherworldly enemy that could set up a major battle in the MCU’s future.

Ironheart Finally Debuted Mephisto in the MCU

Marvel Studios has teased Mephisto’s existence in the MCU for many years, and finally gave him a mention by name in 2024’s Agatha All Along. It was Ironheart that marked Sacha Baron Cohen’s debut as the demonic supervillain, however, with the series revealing it was Mephisto who provided Parker Robbins with his mysterious Hood, promising him the tools to make himself great – which Parker utlimately failed to do. After Parker failed him, Mephisto turned his attention to someone new, namely Riri Williams, and Ironheart ended with the pair striking a new deal.

This was a surprising turn of events for Riri Williams, who seems to have become something of an antihero-come-villain in the MCU. In exchange for the resurrection of Natalie (Lyric Ross), Williams’ formerly deceased best friend and basis for her suit’s artificial intelligence, Riri is now in Mephisto’s debt, which is already having a clear physical effect on her. It’s unclear exactly what Mephisto wants with Ironheart, but it’s not just the heroes of the MCU that the supervillain will oppose, as he also hilariously teased a long-standing rivalry with another iconic MCU villain.

Mephisto Teases an Epic MCU Rivalry With Dormammu

In Ironheart episode 5, “Karma’s a Glitch,” Riri Williams sits down with Zelma Stanton (Regan Aliyah) to better discuss the origins of Parker Robbins’ Hood and what power it might possess. Stanton, a budding sorcerer, reveals that the Hood was made with energy from Dormammu, the ruler of the Dark Dimension, who first appeared in the MCU in 2016’s Doctor Strange. This leads to a misunderstanding wherein Riri sits down with Mephisto in episode 6, “The Past Is the Past,” and mistakes him for Dormammu, spurring the former to burst out in laughter.

“Dormammu? That ugly pillock isn’t fit to clean my glorious a******,” laughs Mephisto after Riri Williams names him “Mr. Dormammu man.” Before this hilarious comment, Dormammu was considered one of the most powerful and threatening antagonists in the MCU – the source of immense power harnessed by Kaecilius (Mads Mikkelsen) and the Ancient One (Tilda Swinton). Mephisto’s outburst seems to suggest that he and Dormammu have beef, which could lead to an epic fight between the two formidable supervillains.

Who Would Win in a Fight Between Mephisto & Dormammu?

Mephisto seems to think that he would easily best Dormammu during a fight between the two rulers of their respective dimensions. He suggests that Dormammu isn’t even fit to polish his shoes, so to speak, but since we don’t have a clear understanding of exactly what powers Mephisto harbors in the live-action MCU, it’s hard to say who would win in this battle. Both Mephisto and Dormammu are kings, the former ruling over Hell, and the latter ruling over the Dark Dimension, but, in Marvel Comics, it’s actually Dormammu who is considerably stronger.

Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) only defeated Dormammu in Doctor Strange by trapping him in a time loop and bargaining with him to take his zealots from the Earth. Strange knew he wouldn’t be strong enough to actually fight Dormammu, but perhaps this wouldn’t be the case for Mephisto. Mephisto is a powerful demonic lord, but Dormammu’s power is cosmic, capable of consuming entire dimensions, while Mephisto works to influence and manipulate individuals. Even so, it would be incredible to see these villains battle it out in live-action, and Ironheart might have created the perfect opportunity.

