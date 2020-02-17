Kiss and Marvel Collaboration Announced by Gene Simmons

One of the most iconic bands in rock and roll history is once again teaming up with the world's biggest comic publisher. KISS has announced a new partnership with Marvel for new apparel, home goods, posters, accessories, and drinkware. The two sides teamed up back in the 1970s, a partnership that saw the rock legends appear in a series of Marvel comics. New KISS x Marvel apparel will soon be available from Fifth Sun, new accessories and drinkware from Bioworld, home goods from Jay Franco, and posters from Trends International.

KISS frontman Gene Simmons confirmed the partnership with a tweet on Monday, which featured some art from the upcoming collaboration.

"Marvel and Rock Legends KISS Join Forces on new co-branded collection, KISS x Marvel," Simmons tweeted on Monday. "Fifth Sun, accessories and drinkware from Bioworld, home goods from Jay Franco, and posters from Trends International to be released as part of the exciting co-brand."

Marvel and Rock Legends KISS Join Forces on new co-branded collection, KISS x Marvel

Fifth Sun, accessories and drinkware from Bioworld, home goods from Jay Franco, and posters from Trends International to be released as part of the exciting co-brand pic.twitter.com/9oBzjwUGwD — Gene Simmons (@genesimmons) February 17, 2020

“A privilege and an honor to follow up our debut 1978 Marvel relationship, KISS Comics, where we met Spider-Man, Dr. Doom and the Fantastic Four with this new partnership," Simmons said with Paul Stanley in a joint statement. "This is as cool as it gets.”

“The strength and power of the Marvel Universe has inspired musicians, artists, and creative talent for more than 80 years,” added Paul Gitter, SVP, Marvel Licensing. “Our KISS x Marvel collaboration continues the legacy of working with these amazing rock and roll hall of famers, and we are beyond excited to bring fans a loud and proud merchandise collection that screams Marvel style, with rock and roll attitude.”

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!