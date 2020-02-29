Helstrom: First Look at Hulu's Marvel Series Revealed in Set Photos

Hulu's Helstrom has been filming since last fall and finally, the first set photos have surfaced of the last production from the shell that was once Marvel Television. Captured by Canadagraphs last month and held onto until this week, Tom Austen's Daimon Helstrom can be seen on the Vancouver set in average wear, including a grey or olive jacket, jeans, and grey boots. If you were hoping to get a comics-accurate look with his chest pentagram and the hellfire-wielding trident, you're out of luck — at least in this initial set of set photos.

As the set-chasing paparazzo notes, it's thought these photos, in particular, were taken during photography on the show's seventh episode. It's also noted that in a subsequent scene, the production used cop cars with San Francisco PD insignia on it, seemingly suggesting the show takes place in San Francisco.

Little's been revealed about the show, something caught in Marvel Studios' absorption of Marvel Television. At one point, the show was supposed to join Ghost Rider and a few unannounced projects as a mini, horror-based universe on Hulu. Since Marvel Studios has taken over, those plans have since been thrown out the window.

At the winter TCAs earlier this year, Hulu original content chief Craig Erwich raved about what he's seen of the show. "We're in production on [Helstrom]," Erwich shared. "I've seen the first four episodes of that and I'm really excited about it. It's definitely a different corner of the Marvel Universe in terms of its horror. It's a really unique take on a horror show that has a unique family situation at the center of it."

Joining Austen in the show include Sydney Lemmon (Ana Helstrom), Elizabeth Marvel (Victoria Helstrom), Robert Wisdom (Caretaker), June Carryl (Dr. Louise Hastings), Ariana Guerra (Gabriella Rosetti), and Alain Uy (Chris Yen). Earlier this evening, Uy teased the episode they're actively filming, saying Marvel fans are "in for a treat."

Bruh. This last episode is INSAAANEE!!! Marvel fans, you’re in for a treat!! #helstrom — Alain Uy (@theAlainUy) February 28, 2020

Helstrom has yet to get a release date from Hulu.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.