Runaways and Black Cat Artist Kris Anka Teases Work on Spider-Verse Sequel

Kristofer Anka is known for his work on Black Cat and Runaways, but now he’s announced his involvement with the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Sequel. After that first couple of weeks in theaters, most fans probably guessed that Spider-Verse would be getting a follow-up. When Sony tweeted out the initial formal announcement of the sequel, the Internet exploded. Miles Morales’ story is one of the rare exceptions of a comic book movie that had near-universal acclaim from a variety of sources. It brought home the Academy Award for Best Animated Film the year it was nominated and defeated The Incredibles 2 on the way to that honor. There have been no details about the story announced yet, but the hype is building all the same.

April 8, 2022 is still a long way off, but that’s how powerful this story was with audiences. Marvel released a Spider-Verse comic (not completely related to the movie, but acknowledging some concepts) last year and that has taken the prospect of infinite Spider-People and run with it. The ending of the first film clearly left the door open for a sequel with more versions of the wall-crawling hero. Spider-Man 2044 and more time-travel shenanigans along with universe-hopping? Sign us up. But, Phil Lord and Chris Miller have been out in front of this franchise for a while now.

"Look, we wanted to make a movie that felt like it was the tip of the iceberg," Lord said. "You could imagine all of these other things. So it's music to our ears that people could imagine a Spider-Noir film, and the Spider-Ham insane cartoon."

I can finally talk about what I’m working on next pic.twitter.com/rinsHfrzFG — kris (@kristaferanka) March 4, 2020

"Right. We still have the horse," Miller added. "We've got to put the cart behind it. So we'll let it ride down the road a few blocks before we get too big for our britches."

"I think there's a bunch [of possible characters], and I don't want to say too much because there's a wide breadth of characters that are coming out of the Spider-Man universes now." Miller said of other characters who could make an appearance. "And it's really fun to be able to sort of think about plucking ones that you haven't seen before or have something interesting thematic to say."

"I have to think about that," Lord chimed in. "That's a good question that we haven't been asked before, which is why we're sitting here going, 'We don't have a good [answer]. We are like, 'Oh, wow. We're about to go into this big junket. We might have to have an answer for that.'"

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’s Sequel is scheduled to swing into theaters April 8, 2022

