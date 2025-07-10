Daredevil: Born Again Gets a Huge Update From Showrunner

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 gets an exciting update, as showrunner Dario Scardapane has confirmed production has wrapped. On his official Instagram account, the creative shared the news, taking the time to thank various members of the show’s cast and crew for their hard work on the upcoming season. Scardapane’s post also includes an image of a custom bobblehead gifted to him by the Born Again art department. In the comments section, fans are making jokes about surveying the caption for clues about potential Defenders appearances in Season 2 and asking about Jon Bernthal, who isn’t listed among the names.

“And that is a WRAP on Season 2 of Daredevil: Born Again. Thank you to all who made this something truly special,” Scardapane wrote as a lead-in to an extensive list of people who were involved with the show. “Best Cast Ever. Best Crew Ever.” Check out his post in the space below:

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 started filming even before the first season premiered on Disney+ back in the spring. In lieu of official marketing materials, fans have been treated to various set photos showcasing Daredevil’s new costume and Jessica Jones’ return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Stars Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio shared their own behind-the-scenes look at Season 2 in a video where they thanked fans for their support during Season 1.

It’s already been confirmed that Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 will premiere on Disney+ in March 2026. The show’s future beyond that point is unknown, though D’Onofrio shared that the creative team does have a plan in mind for Season 3 if the series gets renewed. He suggested that Born Again continuing comes down to fans tuning in and Marvel execs being pleased with the direction of the story.

Marvel Studios won’t have a Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con this year, so it’s unknown when fans will get a look at Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 footage. Marvel could promote the show at an event later in the year, such as New York Comic Con in the fall. By that time, the series will have been in post-production for a few months, meaning there should be enough finished footage to cut together a teaser trailer or sizzle reel. However, fans might have to wait even longer than that. The first official trailer for Born Again Season 1 didn’t drop until January 2025, just a couple months before the show released. Streaming series can have different promotional cycles than theatrically released movies since there isn’t the box office factor to consider. Marvel could keep quiet until next year.

Whenever fans get a look at Season 2, it should be an explosive tease of what’s to come. Season 1 ended with Daredevil and Karen Page vowing to fight back against Mayor Fisk, who has declared martial law in New York and is waging war against vigilantes. That’s a very compelling setup for the next season, setting the stage for a narrative that could push Matt Murdock to his limits. Daredevil: Born Again is a rare MCU property that fully embraces a dark tone and R-rated sensibilities, so Season 2 should be just as hard-hitting as its predecessor.