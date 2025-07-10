Marvel’s Venom for PS5 Reportedly Going to Be Revealed Soon

Marvel’s Venom on PS5 is reportedly going to be revealed soon. Thanks to a massive Insomniac Games leak back in 2023, we know the PlayStation studio is working on a Venom PS5 game titled Marvel’s Venom that will be in the vein of 2020’s Marvel’s Spider-Man. According to the leak, the new Venom game is supposed to release this year, but obviously given that it has not even been revealed yet, this is unlikely. In fact, not only has it not been revealed, there remains no official word of the game yet. There is a new report about it though.

The new report comes the way of industry leaker Detective Seeds, a source that has proven reliable in the past, but who has also been notably off the mark in the past as well. In other words, take everything below with a grain of salt.

According to the leaker, we “should see” the new Marvel game from Insomniac Games at either the rumored September PlayStation State of Play or the reveal may be held for The Game Awards 2025 in December. The report then backs up a recent rumor that the PS5 game is going to release sometime in 2026.

Is any of this true? Well, right now there is no way to verify this information nor debunk it. Meanwhile, so far neither Insomniac Games nor Sony have commented on this new rumor. There are a variety of reasons we do not expect this to change, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

Assuming the game has not been cancelled, 2026 is a likely release for Marvel’s Venom. And if 2026 is a likely release window, then fall or holiday 2025 is a likely reveal window. Sony does like to come with something for The Game Awards, so right now this seems the more likely possibility compared to a random State of Play. Whatever the case, the game is looking increasingly likely for a reveal soon.

