Spider-Man 3: Kevin Smith Clarifies Daredevil Rumors

The future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is currently in an interesting state of flux, but that hasn't stopped fans from speculating about what future installments of the franchise have in store. That has especially been the case with the forthcoming Spider-Man threequel, which became the subject of an interesting rumor in recent days. On a recent episode of his podcast, Kevin Smith shared a rumor that Matt Murdock/Daredevil (Charlie Cox) could be appearing in the upcoming Spider-Man 3, something that the nerd world quickly ran with. In a tweet on Tuesday, Smith further clarified his comments, revealing that while he hopes its true, he has "no inside info" to suggest one way or another.

Perspective: While I, too, hope this rumor is true, please remember that I only talked about it with @marcbernardin on #FatManBeyond after I read about it on the internet, just like everyone else. This means I have no inside info. Much like everybody else, I’m just a hopeful fan. https://t.co/t8Kn080UIY — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) March 17, 2020

Smith's comments first came up on the March 15th episode of FatMan Beyond, where he suggested that if it was true, Marvel was unhappy that it got out already.

"I heard another piece of good f-ckin' news," Smith explained at the time. "Did you hear that Spider-Man, the new Spider-Man movie, gonna have a lawyer in it? Charlie Cox, they're bringing in as Matt Murdock. That's been the rumor online and they say that's like the one that like Marvel's like 'God damn it, how did that get out?'"

So, while it doesn't seem like there's any immediate truth to the rumor of Daredevil appearing in Spider-Man 3, it's certainly something that fans have been hoping to see for quite some time.

“I have to be really careful here.” Cox explained in a 2018 interview. “I mean, I’m sure I can say this. And I’ll just preface it by saying that I can’t see how this would happen. Maybe it will, maybe it won’t. But I have no information to suggest that this would ever happen. But it’d be really cool to see…I’d love to do something with Spider-Man.”

