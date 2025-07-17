10 Marvel Characters That Could Beat Homelander From The Boys

Comic book debates used to be pretty simple. With decades of lore to pull from, it was easy to find evidence to support the idea of one character beating another. However, the day and age when Superman versus the Hulk was the most-talked-about subject is long gone. With countless comic book adaptations hitting the big and small screens, other characters are throwing their hats into the ring in the debate about who’s the strongest. Invincible‘s Omni-Man certainly has a case, as he’s able to destroy civilizations in the blink of an eye. But there’s another Superman-like character who also finds themselves part of the conversation despite never going up against aliens or interdimensional monsters: Homelander.

In Prime Video’s The Boys, Homelander, like all the other Supes, has Compound V running through his veins, allowing him to fly, shoot lasers out of his eyes, and lift heavy objects. No one in The Boys‘ world wants to mess with the leader of The Seven, but he’s not going to find the same lack of resistance in other universes. In fact, several Marvel characters would make quick work of Homelander.

1) Captain America

Compound V works a lot like the Super-Soldier Serum, giving users a boost but not making them indestructible. The Boys proves this when it sends Soldier Boy after Homelander, with the old man giving his “son” a run for his money. There’s no doubt that Captain America is stronger than Soldier Boy, and while Homelander’s lasers may give him some trouble, he could last long enough to put the villain down.

2) Spider-Man

Despite his small frame, Spider-Man is incredibly strong. He also has his Spider-Sense, which alerts him whenever there’s danger nearby. Homelander’s speed will allow him to get the drop on Peter Parker, but once punches start flying, the villain is going to realize he’s in over his head. A few good swings from Spider-Man put Homelander down for the count.

3) Thor

It’s probably time for Homelander to pack it up if he finds a way to anger the God of Thunder. Asgardians are in a whole other class than Billy Butcher and his team, so there’s little chance that Homelander will be able to land a single punch. The only trouble Thor will have is deciding whether to hit his opponent with his fists or his hammer.

4) Scarlet Witch

Homelander is the most fragile of all the characters in The Boys. He’s ready to crack at the drop of a hat, which is something that the Scarlet Witch could help him with. Her ability to screw with people’s minds can force Homelander to face his insecurities, and he will only wake up if she’s in a good mood.

5) Quicksilver

Scarlet Witch’s brother, Quicksilver, isn’t as strong as some of the other characters on this list, but he’s fast. A-Train has been able to evade Homelander’s wrath, so it’s fair to assume Quicksilver can do the same. The speedster will be able to hit the villain from every angle without breaking a sweat.

6) Vision

Like Homelander, Vision can fly and utilize super-strength. Where the android has the villain beat is in his indestructible body. Vision can alter his density at will, while Homelander is stuck with what he’s got. While Homelander struggles to break through Vision’s armor, the hero can come up with a plan to take his enemy down.

7) Professor X

Homelander won’t be able to get within the same zip code as Professor X if he finds a way to upset the mutant. Professor X can enter the Supe’s mind and have him believe he’s a dog who can’t find his owner. The leader of the X-Men has been known to alter brains permanently, and after entering Homelander’s, he’s sure to make some changes.

8) Magneto

While Professor X may take pity on Homelander, his old friend, Magneto, isn’t going to pull his punches. The Master of Magnetism doesn’t like those who prey on the weak, and that’s all Homelander is about. After spending a brief amount of time with Vought’s top lackey, Magento will use his Omega-level powers to wipe him off the map.

9) Wolverine

There are a few characters in The Boys universe that can heal their own wounds, but none of them have the rage that Wolverine does. If Homelander tries to get the better of Wolverine, he’s sure to regret it because the mutant will make it his mission to tear the Supe limb from limb. It may take Wolverine longer to finish the job than some of the other characters on this list, but he’ll get it done.

10) Squirrel Girl

Squirrel Girl’s appearance is sure to give Homelander a good laugh. He’ll probably make fun of her tail and crack a joke or two about other woodland creatures. However, before he can finish talking, he’s going to be in the fight of his life against a hero who can bite a lot harder than he can punch. Squirrel Girl’s incredible strength and speed will give her the edge over a villain who’s always had it easy in life.

The Boys is streaming on Prime Video.

