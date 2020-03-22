New Black Widow Image Shows Taskmaster Ready to Attack

A new image from Black Widow shows Taskmaster ready to attack. Social media pounced on the picture of the Marvel villain. Fans have only gotten brief looks at the Black Widow antagonist, but what they have seen so far has been encouraging. If you’ve been on Twitter or Tumblr lately, the platform is flooded with the fun versions of the heroes’ powers that the villain copies. In that dark lighting, you get a really good look at the leg section of the costume and the breastplate armor. With the movie pushed back a bit, fans will take what they can get.

Disney opted to slide Black Widow back to another time with all the disruption going on across the world. It certainly wouldn’t be the first movie to face that fate this summer. Universal moved Fast & Furious 9 to next year. The next James Bond film will be out in November. Even other films that were near at hand like Mulan had to take a backseat as the world adjusts the encroachment of the coronavirus. But, at some point, Black Widow will be out to move the Marvel Cinematic Universe forward.

Marvel Studios is pitching Black Widow as an action-packed spy thriller. Natasha Romanoff, in her first turn as a solo hero, confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. A force that will stop at nothing to bring her down is chasing the Avenger to the ends of the Earth. She is going to have to reckon with her history as a spy and the multiple broken relationships she fractured long before she joined the team. Johansson reprises her role as Natasha/Black Widow, Florence Pugh stars as Yelena, David Harbour portrays Alexei/The Red Guardian, and Rachel Weisz is Melina. The film is directed by Cate Shortland and produced by Kevin Feige.

Other upcoming Marvel Studios projects include The Eternals on November 6, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in spring 2021, Loki in spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If? In summer 2021, Hawkeye in fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Marvel Studios Disney+ series without release dates include Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk.

What do you think of Taskmaster’s design? Let us know in the comments!

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.