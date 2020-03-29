Agents of SHIELD Showrunner Unable to Get Medication Refilled Due to Coronavirus Stockpiling

Maurissa Tancharoen is best known for being one of the creators of Agents of SHIELD, and she recently spoke out about why we should avoid calling COVID-19 "the Chinese virus." Since posting about the pandemic a little over a week ago, Tancharoen has revealed that she's unable to get a refill for her Lupus medication, Hydroxychloroquine, due to it being stockpiled over coronavirus fears. The showrunner recently went on CBS This Morning to discuss this issue and explain why the medication is a necessity for her. She also took to Instagram earlier this week to share a clip of the interview and explain what it means to have "limited access to vital medication."

"I spoke with @cbsthismorning regarding the stockpiling of Hydroxychloroquine. Though we all desperately want a viable treatment for COVID-19, there are millions of people like me, with auto-immune diseases and other health conditions, who depend on this drug to survive. I have Lupus and I have been on Hydroxychloroquine daily since I was fifteen years old. I do not know what life with Lupus is like without taking this medication twice a day. And right now, I cannot get a refill. It is not available to me. @lupusorg and other organizations are actively working to ensure that those who depend on this medication still have access to it. This is why the #stayathome order is so crucial at this point in time. The order will not only help to slow the spread of COVID-19, and help to protect those who are high risk, but it will lessen the impact on our healthcare system that is already so overwhelmed by this pandemic. Limited access to a medication that is essential to millions of people suffering from autoimmune conditions is an example of one of the many unforeseen impacts. Thank you for your time. #withoutmyHCQ" You can watch the interview in the post below:

Many people involved with Agents of SHIELD commented on Tancharoen's post to thank her for bringing this issue to people's attention and to send their friend and co-worker well wishes. “Thank you for doing this and sharing. You’re such an incredible advocate and activist, inspiring and incredible. Love you,” Elizabeth Henstridge wrote. “What a terrible dilemma for you and everyone with Lupus and other autoimmune issues. So sorry, Mo. As always, you speak up and bring awareness. Stay safe! I love you and your fam,” Ming-Na Wen added. “🙏❤️,” Luke Mitchell replied.

Tancharoen continues to share information on her Instagram Stories. You can follow her here to stay updated. You can also follow @lupusorg for more information or read their recent coronavirus update here.

