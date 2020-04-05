Marvel Teases Return of Captain America's Biggest Villain

It's been nearly 80 years since Captain Americafirst debuted in Marvel Comics, and he's definitely made plenty of fans and enemies in the years since. While it's unclear exactly what the future holds for the Steve Rogers incarnation of the character (especially now that he is no longer a fixture on the big screen), it sounds like an upcoming issue of Captain America will definitely put him to the test. According to the June solicit for Captain America #23, which is by Ta-Nehesi Coates and Bob Quinn, Steve will soon be put in the crosshairs of his "number one foe".

"CAPTAIN AMERICA #23

TA-NEHISI COATES (W) • BOB QUINN (A) • Cover by ALEX ROSS

”All Die Young” continues! A restoration! A resurrection! A bit of redemption! And the return of Cap’s number one foe!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99"

It would be safe to assume that his "number one foe" is Red Skull, given the fact that the crimson-hued villain is probably Steve's most ubiquitous foe. But that certainly doesn't rule out other possibilities as well.

Coates, who is about to wrap up an iconic run on Black Panther later this summer, has been writing on Captain America for almost two years now. While the run has been filled with some ups and downs, Coates has been vocal about the responsibility he feels of taking on such an iconic character.

"I have my share of strong opinions about the world," Coates wrote in a 2018 piece for The Atlantic. "But one reason that I chose the practice of opinion journalism—which is to say a mix of reporting and opinion—is because understanding how those opinions fit in with the perspectives of others has always been more interesting to me than repeatedly restating my own. Writing, for me, is about questions—not answers. And Captain America, the embodiment of a kind of Lincolnesque optimism, poses a direct question for me: Why would anyone believe in The Dream? What is exciting here is not some didactic act of putting my words in Captain America’s head, but attempting to put Captain America’s words in my head. What is exciting is the possibility of exploration, of avoiding the repetition of a voice I’ve tired of."

Captain America #23 is solicited to be released in June.

