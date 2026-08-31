Amazing Spider-Man #194 Introduced Spider-Man’s Luckiest Love Interest

Spider-Man is Marvel’s biggest character by a long shot, and while there isn’t just one factor that makes him so popular compared to his peers, a major contributing factor is his disastrously incredible love life. Romance sells, after all, and Spider-Man has always been just as much a soap opera character as he has been a superhero. Peter’s number one love interest is Mary Jane Watson. She’s easily his most iconic love, having literally married the Web-Head and stood beside him through thick and thin. It literally took the Devil to break them up. His second most iconic love is definitely Gwen Stacy. She’s best remembered for her death, which left a massive impact on Spider-Man’s entire cast. The grief still haunts him to this day.

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Spider-Man has dated plenty more women in his day, from Carly Cooper to Mockingbird, but his third best-known love interest has always been Felicia Hardy, the Black Cat. Created as Spider-Man’s answer to Catwoman, Black Cat has crossed Spidey’s path more times than he can count, and she’s brought fortune that’s good, bad, and stolen. Black Cat and Spider-Man always find their way back to each other, be it as friends, lovers, or enemies, but with how complicated her connection to Spidey has gotten, it’s good to look back at how it all started. Today, we’re shining a spotlight on the very issue that introduced Felicia, Amazing Spider-Man #194.

The First Black Cat to Cross a Spider’s Path

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Black Cat debuted in this issue with the beginning of her criminal career. Her first step was breaking into police headquarters to read and destroy some files. Then, she recruited two goons for her plan to bust her father out of prison. This caught Spider-Man’s attention and triggered his Spider-Sense, so he followed her with the intent of figuring out if she was on the up-and-up. Given that she wasn’t, they naturally started fighting, which Black Cat got out of using her favorite trick for dealing with Spider-Man: excessive flirting. She flustered him and escaped. Yes, they clashed again later in the issue, but this single interaction set the standard for all of their adventures later on.

Black Cat and Spider-Man had instant chemistry. Both were immediately attracted to each other, and they had a surprisingly natural dynamic despite being on opposite sides of the law. For Black Cat, that just made it more entertaining. Their chemistry was so strong that they began dating not too long after this encounter, in Amazing Spider-Man #226, during Felicia’s fifth total appearance. Their relationship was defined by that flirty, cat-and-mouse dynamic, where excitement clearly took the lead. However, both their relationship and Black Cat began to grow.

Felicia developed from a one-note burglar to someone with genuine connections and a desire to be better. She confronted her desire to keep things simple and entertaining with Peter, but grew as a person from it. Even after they broke up, Peter continued to be a positive influence on Felicia. Nowadays, she’s practically a hero, even if she still swipes things half the time. Felicia has developed into a nuanced, flawed character who is trying her best, and we can always appreciate someone like that. Of course, it all started right here in this issue.

A Start That Has Informed Every Issue After

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Felicia’s debut is perfect because it gives her the perfect starting ground. She’s a woman of multitudes from the onset, grappling both with her selfless desire to reunite her dying dad with her mom before he passed and the selfish enjoyment she found in a life of crime. She’s always been someone who would do just as much good as bad, typically killing two birds with one stone in that regard. This issue encapsulated all of the messy drama and flamboyance that Felicia exudes, painting her as a classic femme fatale without sacrificing the depth that later appearances would give her. Her personality is bright and on display from the start, and that has definitely remained consistent. How could you improve on what’s already perfect?

Black Cat has always been a complex character, even when she tries to keep herself as shallow as a puddle. The tension between her selflessness and bratty lust for fun has always been central to why she works so well, and why she bounces off of Spider-Man in a way that fans can’t get enough of. She was designed to be redeemed, and interacting with Spider-Man has turned her into a better person. Who doesn’t love it when a superhero actually manages to help reform someone? Their dynamic was perfect from the start, and this issue makes that incredibly clear.

Which of Spider-Man’s love interests is your favorite? I’ve always loved Black Cat, but at the end of the day, nobody can beat MJ for me.