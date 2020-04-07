Kevin Feige On Avengers: Endgame Theater Reactions and Exciting MCU Future

✖

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has acknowledged the Twitter trend of #AvengersEndgame, sharing a now viral clip from the hit Marvel Cinematic Universe movie with an encouraging message. Avengers: Endgame came out just over one year ago now, assembling fans all over the world into movie theaters for what would become the biggest movie of all time. The energy in theaters was electric over the film's opening weekend and initial days at the box office, creating an atmosphere like never before. After fans paired the audio from excited theaters with HD clips from the film, they caught Feige's attention.

Feige shared the clip on Twitter with an encouraging message for fans who are stuck at home, practicing safety measures as theaters around the country and world closed down in the midst of a global pandemic. "A nice reminder of what we were all doing together almost exactly 1 year ago," Feige said. "A nice reminder of what we will all be doing together someday again."

It will be tough to recapture the magic and energy which Avengers: Endgame offered viewers in theaters. The story of the film built on 10 years of films from Marvel Studios, pulling together all of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's heroes for one epic final showdown against Thanos. Check out Feige's tweet and the video embedded below.

A nice reminder of what we were all doing together almost exactly 1 year ago. A nice reminder of what we will all be doing together someday again. #AvengersEndgame https://t.co/l8Tm8Kj2DC — Kevin Feige (@Kevfeige) April 7, 2020

While movie theaters around the country are closed down, ComicBook.com is trying to offer fans a feeling of unity and something to look forward to while they spend their time at home. This is where Quarantine Watch Party is coming into play. The event has called thousands of fans together for unified viewings of people Marvel and DC movies. On Tuesday night, Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn will be participating in the event, sharing behind-the-scenes intel from his 2014 movie throughout.

When the world does finally get back to normal, Marvel still has a stacked release date on the horizon.

Marvel's updated release schedule sees Black Widow arriving in theaters on November 6th. It is followed Eternals on February 12, 2021, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on May 5 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on November 5, 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on February 18, 2022, Black Panther II on May 6, 2022, and Captain Marvel 2 on July 8, 2022. Disney+ also has The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, WandaVision, Loki, What If...? Hawkeye, Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk, and Moon Knight on the way.

