Marvel Just Introduced the Next Potential Face of the MCU

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been throwing things at the wall and seeing what sticks in recent years. Things are different now that most of the original Avengers are gone, with less popular characters having to step up and fill the void. Despite being a team of C-list characters, the Thunderbolts are now the New Avengers, and they will be in the spotlight when Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters in 2026. They won’t be alone, though, because the Fantastic Four and a version of the X-Men are part of the proceedings as well, ensuring there is enough firepower to oppose Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom.

Captain America’s team will also have a role to play in the fifth Avengers movie, and while his roster is still a mystery, it’s sure to include at least one heavyweight in Thor. Having the Star-Spangled Man around is going to help everyone feel at ease, but Sam Wilson isn’t going to hold the shield forever. At some point, he will have to pass it on, and Marvel is already preparing for that moment.

Marvel Comics Has a New Captain America

Marvel Comics operates differently than the MCU because it’s much easier to switch things up on the page than on the screen. At any given moment, there can be multiple versions of Spider-Man that are all operating in New York City. Captain America can find himself in similar situations, especially since Sam took up the mantle in the comics. Steve Rogers and his former partner both have their own shields, and it isn’t an issue because there are more than enough bad guys to go around. Well, another Marvel Comics character is throwing his hat into the ring in Chip Zdarsky and Valerio Schiti’s new Captain America series.

Captain America #1 tells a new version of Steve’s story, with him thawing out closer to modern-day and having to navigate a strange world. It doesn’t take him long to get back to business as usual, donning a new costume and setting his sights on a villain making trouble. However, he isn’t the only hero at the party, as he meets David Colton, a soldier who joined the military in the wake of the 9/11 attacks and took the Super-Soldier Serum. Having grown up in a less hopeful world, David has a different attitude from Steve, which is something the MCU can take advantage of if it brings the character to live-action.

The MCU Could Use a Hero Like David Colton

Of course, it’s going to be several years before Sam calls it quits in the MCU. After all, he’s only now getting his legs underneath him and is finally ready to restart the Avengers. However, just like Steve, he’s going to want more from life than fighting at some point. David would be a great candidate to step into the role, as he could be someone who grew up in the MCU and has seen his fair share of tragedies. He could also be inspired by the work that Sam and Steve did over the years and is hoping to find a way to give back.

Another thing that David has going for him is that his first big adversary happens to be Doctor Doom. In Captain America, Victor von Doom takes control of Latveria, which puts him on the United States’ radar. David and Steve team up to take care of Doom, and if the villain is anything like his previous iterations, it’s not going to be an easy fight. There’s no doubt that David will be able to hold his own, especially because he stands at 6 feet 8 inches and packs a serious punch, but his first big shot is about more than fighting. Zdarsky and Co. are tackling mature themes about the real world and what it means to be a hero, and David is at the center of it all. If he gets Steve to come around to his view, he’ll be well on his way to becoming the latest in a long line of Captain Americas with big-screen potential.

