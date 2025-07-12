The Fantastic Four Cause a Massive Incursion in This Shocking MCU Theory

Marvel’s First Family is finally coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in The Fantastic Four: First Steps, and one scene from a recent trailer might hint at a destructive ending to the Phase 5 movie. Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach are set to debut as the Fantastic Four of an alternate, 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic Earth in First Steps, which raises the question as to how they’ll join the MCU’s main continuity. Audiences might have already glimpsed this in Thunderbolts*, and a new theory may explain why the team jumps across universes.

Videos by ComicBook.com

One scene from The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ newest trailer shows a large structure in Paris seemingly shooting a large beam of energy into space. One eagle-eyed Reddit user has pointed out that this bears resemblance to Marvel Comics’ Ultimate Nullifier, which the Ultimate Fantastic Four team used on Earth-1610 to teleport the latent energy from another reality’s Big Bang into the Gah Lak Tus swarm, weakening it. If the Fantastic Four do something similar in First Steps – stealing energy from another universe to defeat Galactus (Ralph Ineson) – it’s possible they could cause an incursion event.

Play video

Galactus will be one of the most exciting characters introduced to the MCU, as he poses a significant threat to Marvel’s Earth, despite not actually being an outright villain. Galactus travels the cosmos with his empowered Heralds, including the Silver Surfer, seeking worlds to consume. In The Fantastic Four: First Steps, he’ll be targeting Earth, but the fact that the Fantastic Four will be moving into the MCU’s main continuity of Earth-616 has spurred theories that Galactus will succeed in destroying the world. In an effort to stop him, however, the Fantastic Four could cause an even greater problem.

As the MCU moves into Phase 6, inching closer to the Russo brothers’ Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars crossover events, incursions will surely become a much more prevalent issue. The concept of universal collisions breaking down the barriers of the multiverse was first introduced in 2022’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and have subsequently been mentioned and even seen in What If…? and other MCU projects. After First Steps, the Fantastic Four will next be seen in Doomsday, which is expected to feature incursions, so it would make sense for First Steps to kick-start this dramatic narrative.

It remains to be seen whether the structure seen in The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ trailer is actually the Ultimate Nullifier, but it would be great to see this part of the team’s Marvel Comics history brought to life in the MCU. While this might stop Galactus, using this device could set up much bigger and more unstoppable problems for the MCU’s future. The Fantastic Four: First Steps hits theaters on July 25, 2025, kicking off Phase 6, so it won’t be long before these questions get answered.

Do you think the Fantastic Four will cause an incursion in The Fantastic Four: First Steps? Let us know in the comments!