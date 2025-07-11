7 Marvel Heroes Who Make a Difference With Zero Powers

The world of Marvel Comics is full to the brim of unique and compelling characters, from the famous Avengers to the lesser-known Power Pack, and everyone in between. The best part about Marvel is that the publisher tries to make many of its heroes different from the rest, giving them different abilities and power levels. However, today we’re not here to talk about the superpowered heroes. Today, we’re here to talk about the heroes of Marvel who don’t have any flashy powers. These are the heroes who have found ways to make a difference without having access to an immense well of power or pool of magical resources.

Here’s where things get even more interesting, or complicated. Throughout Marvel’s history, characters have been allowed to change and evolve. They likewise go through trials and tribulations, sometimes resulting in their loss of powers. Likewise, many heroes didn’t start with powers, but gained them through time, effort, or other strange circumstances. For example, Tony Stark is one of the most iconic heroes of Marvel, but at one point in the comics, he hit all-new heights after experimenting with the Extremis virus (that story is worth reading, if you haven’t already). So if a hero is left off this list, it isn’t to shade them, it’s more an acknowledgement of some of the changes they’ve gone through.

1) Clint Barton

Clint Barton, aka Hawkeye, is probably the most obvious example of a Marvel hero with no heroes. In both the comics and the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), it’s a bit of a joke among his fellow heroes. Okay, it’s a bit of a joke for the readers, too, especially when Hawkeye consistently rushes in to save the heroes during certain events. It just goes to show that powers can’t always get a hero out of a difficult situation.

Above all else, Clint Barton is a master archer. It’s something he had to train and work for, but now he’s probably one of the best in the Marvel Universe. He can fire off multiple arrows with ease, and he can likewise handle himself in one-on-one combat. As a superhero archer, Hawkeye has access to dozens of trick arrows, and while Tony Stark made him many of these, just as many were created and designed by Clint.

2) Sharon Carter

Sharon Carter, aka Agent 13 or Destroyer, has a long history in Marvel Comics, first appearing in the ’60s. Despite this, she’s probably not as well-known as the likes of Hawkeye. That’s because, while she has worked hard to save the day, she’s not usually working alongside the Avengers. For those wondering, yes, this is the same character who appeared in the MCU. Her history does include getting brainwashed to work with the enemy, which explains why the MCU toyed with the idea of making her a villain.

Sharon Carter is the grand-niece of Peggy Carter, and she grew up hearing all of Peggy’s wartime stories, especially those about Captain America. So it’s no surprise at all that she was inspired to follow in his footsteps. In her own way, of course. Sharon is a skilled fighter, martial artist, athlete, sniper, and trained spy. To put it another way, we would advise against getting on her bad side. As a hero, she’s worked alongside the Thunderbolts, Daughters of Liberty, Secret Avengers, S.H.I.E.L.D., the Femme Force, and many other teams.

3) Riri Williams

Riri Williams is a teenage superhero better known as Ironheart. Like many younger heroes, she was inspired by those who came before her. She built her own version of the Iron Man suit in her garage, reverse engineering the process from one of Tony’s older suits (Model 41). While Riri did get in a spot of trouble around this time, Tony Stark entered her world and endorsed what she was trying to do. Sadly, it wasn’t long after this that he died during Civil War II.

Since then, Riri has worked to perfect her suit of armor. Or rather, her second suit of armor, since the first fractured. Her second suit is far more cutting-edge, more like what readers would expect of Iron Man, though it has Riri’s flair and style all the way through. Readers know that Riri’s biggest problem was accessing an AI component to help with her suit. This led to several interesting plots, including her gaining access to an AI version of Tony (later replaced by a version of her late best friend). Some of these notes were touched upon in Ironheart’s MCU solo series.

4) Kate Bishop

Kate Bishop, aka Hawkeye, is arguably one of the two best archers in Marvel Comics. Yes, she does, in fact, share the same superhero codename as Clint Barton. Yes, it can get confusing, and yes, they’re both okay with that. Kate may come from a wealthy family, but she worked for her archery skills. She’s trained in several skills, most of which she uses in her hero work, including martial arts, archery, fencing, and other weaponry skills. She’s also pretty quick about picking locks, though some other heroes may not approve of that fact.

Kate is a talented and determined individual. It goes without saying that Clint (Hawkeye) is her inspiration for becoming a hero, hence why she leaned so heavily into his aesthetic. She first joined the Young Avengers after proving her value to the team. Since then, she’s forged her own path in the comic book world. She founded Hawkeye Investigations, reformed the West Coast Avengers (for a time), and has famously (and somewhat reluctantly) become a pet parent to two of the most famous pets in Marvel Comics: Lucky the Pizza Dog and Jeff the Land Shark.

5) Peggy Carter

Margaret Carter, better known as Peggy Carter, is another iconic character with a long history in comics. She’s known for her participation during World War II, and even casual readers probably know about her connection to Steve Rogers. However, Peggy is undeniably a hero in her own right, having saved her country and the world countless times over. Peggy Carter has made her appearance in the MCU, as has at least one variant of her tale, Captain Carter.

Peggy Carter is an expert marksman who is also fully capable of handling close-quarters combat. Her training and history encompass a few other notable skills, such as medical training and toxicology, which have come in handy on more than a few occasions. Since her introduction, Peggy has allied with S.H.I.E.L.D., the Invaders, and the Daughters of Liberty. She’s also a proud ally to Captain America and the Avengers, for obvious reasons. Likewise, she’s changed her mantles a few times, but most recently she’s picked up the codename The Dryad.

6) Nick Fury

Nick Fury is borderline a character of legend, so famous for his paranoia and caution that he’s left quite the mark on all of Marvel Comics. He has appeared in both the comics and the MCU, being a moving force behind S.H.I.E.L.D. and other moves to protect the Earth from potential threats. Nick Fury is an exceptionally talented individual. He’s a master martial artist and marksman, and that extends to his ability to work with many weapons.

However, Nick Fury is probably more famous for his tactics and strategies. Most characters in Marvel, and likely many readers, consider him to be the best tactician on Earth-616. He’s always trying to think at least six steps ahead, and while that hasn’t always worked out in his favor, one can’t blame his attempts. Fury has worked alongside S.H.I.E.L.D. (founding member), the Howling Commandos PMC, the Avengers, and the Secret Warriors. Currently, his situation is very different than that of the MCU version, as he has more recently become known as The Unseen. We’ll have to see how long that lasts.

7) Sam Wilson

Last, but not least, there’s Sam Wilson, aka Falcon or Captain America. Sam Wilson is an incredibly talented hero who has always been fighting to make a difference in the world. In the comics, he started out as a social worker, but we all know how his story changed. In both the comics and the movies, Sam becomes good friends with Steve Rogers, a fact that changed both their lives forever. Sam would rise up and become a hero in his own right, working with the Avengers, S.H.I.E.L.D., Heroes for Hire, Secret Avengers, and many more teams.

Sam Wilson is probably most famous for his Falcon’s Wings, which he maintains as both the Falcon and Captain America. Later versions of the wings include a Vibranium upgrade, plus a cybernetic implant to help Sam see more like a bird. Sam is an exceptionally talented fighter, trained in Jude, Karate, and other martial arts styles. While the MCU changed his iconic companion, Red Wing, to be a drone, in the comics, Redwing is a trained falcon later infected by vampirism (yes, really). Sam Wilson has made a name for himself, and while he did pick up the Captain America mantle, as needed, it’s safe to say that he makes the mantle his own.