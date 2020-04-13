Avengers: Endgame Art Imagines If Captain America Did The Snap Instead of Iron Man

✖

Nearly 12 months after its release, Avengers: Endgame is as relevant as ever. The single-biggest movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has spawned thousands of memes and as recently as last week, some clips from the flick had just started going crazy viral online. The movie included one incredible moment after another with arguably none bigger, however, than the moment Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) wielded the Infinity Stones to rid the world of Thanos (Josh Brolin) and his massive armada. Now, one incredible piece of fan art has been circulated online imaging Chris Evan's Captain Americain the situation and if we're being honest, it's just as heart-wrenching.

Of course, there was a time when Captain America when many Marvel fans thought — this writer included — Steve Rogers would be the one to lay down his life against Thanos but according to Marvel boss Kevin Feige, Iron Man was always the one to be thrust into that position. The mega-producer revealed last August the decision to kill off Tony Stark was something the Marvel team had been thinking about since at least 2015.

"I remember pitching that to Robert Downey Jr. probably in December of 2015, I think," he said. "I pitched him the idea of the two-part finale for Avengers and Spider-Man: Homecoming, which was a part of that leading into it. It took a little while, but eventually it came together. I think at first it doesn't seem real that this journey will come to an end. But as it got closer to filming, it really was emotional for all of us, and particularly for him."

Despite Stark being dead in the current timeline, rumors have run rampant about the character popping up again for one last cameo in Black Widow, a movie set between Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War.

Avengers: Endgame is now available to stream on Disney+.

What do you think was the most surprising moment of Avengers: Endgame? Think it over and let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting me up on Twitter at @AdamBarnhardt!

