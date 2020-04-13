Guardians Of The Galaxy Director Ranks Iron Man And Thor Movies

✖

Guardians of the Galaxy and The Suicide Squad director James Gunn has been enthusiastically sharing his opinion of movies on social media lately, in some cases ranking franchises by their sequels. The only saga exempt from this ranking system is the Guardians pair of films, as Gunn already told a fan they are both his children. Other Marvel properties are not off limits, though. Gunn was recently presented with a couple of trilogies being ranked in quality, so he equated Sonic the Hedgehog star Ben Schwartz's take on ranking Back to the Future and Indiana Jones movies to Iron Man and Thor films.

"First off, I love all these movies," Schwartz said in his tweet. "Back to the Future is my favorite film. I own a replica hoverboard but my trilogy ranking goes 1,3,2. Same with Indiana Jones. I love all 3 but my order is 1,3,2. Without being mean, what other films go 1,3,2."

Gunn caught the tweet and voted for the Iron Man trilogy, which started in 2008 with thee beloved Iron Man but was followed up in 2010 with a somewhat disappointing Iron Man 2. Then came Iron Man 3 in 2013, a film which left some comic fans with a feeling of betrayal with the liberties it took through the Mandarian character but was ultimately a clever and good movie in itself. The Thor franchise, however, Gunn equates to the Jason Bourne franchise. "The Bourne movies and Thor go 3,1,2."

Gunn is known well to ComicBook Nation. The writer and director crafted Guardians of the Galaxy and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 after building loyal followers through titles like Slither and Super. Next year, Gunn's The Suicide Squad will hit theaters in August. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 does not yet have a release date. The good news is that Gunn promises plans for The Suicide Squad and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 have not changed as many films around the world have been delayed.

Gunn recently joined ComicBook.com's Quarantine Watch Party, creating a Worldwide trend on social media while sharing some fun secrets from his work on Guardians of the Galaxy. Upcoming Quarantine Watch Party events include The Walking Dead's first episode, Spider-Man: Far From Home, Aquaman, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame!

