‘Justice League’, ‘Thor: Ragnarok’, And More In Contention For An Oscar Nomination

The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences has revealed the 20 movies for being considered for nominations for the Academy Award for visual effects, and the superhero genre is well represented.

DC Films, which claimed an Oscar-win for Suicide Squad last year, is represented by two films. Wonder Woman, the hit film starring Wonder Woman and directed by Patty Jenkins, a potential Time magazine person of the year. Justice League is also nominated.

Marvel Studios is also represented by multiple films. James Gunn’s cosmic sequel Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is being considered, as well as Spider-Man: Homecoming, the first Spider-Man movie to take place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and Thor: Ragnarok, the Taika Waititi hit that is still burning up the box office.

The X-Men movies also have a film under consideration, Hugh Jackman’s final outing as Wolverine, Logan, which is also receiving an Oscar push in other categories, including Best Supporting Actor for Patrick Stewart’s performance as Professor X.

Other films being considered for nomination are Alien: Covenant, the latest film in the venerable horror/sci-fi franchise, Disney’s live-action Beauty and the Beast, the long-awaited sequel Blade Runner 2049, Christopher Nolan’s war drama Dunkirk, anime adaptation Ghost in the Shell, The Rock’s Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, monster movie Kong: Skull Island, space thriller Life, Netflix’s Okja, Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, Guillermo del Toro’s The Shape of Water, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Luc Besson’s French comics adaptation Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets, and the conclusion of the apes trilogy War for the Planet of the Apes.

Of these films, 10 will receive official nominations and be considered and voted on by the Academy.

