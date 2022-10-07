Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Casting for The Vulture, Captain Stacy Revealed

✖

Today marks the first day of the Annecy Festival, the annual animated film festival in Annecy, France -- and it's starting out with a bang, as Sony Pictures Animation has given audiences an update on the production of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Part One. In addition to a lithograph featuring Miles Morales and Spider-Man 2099, which was apparently given out to attendees at the festival, Sony shared an image from the film, and a little bit of casting news.

Some of this stuff was already known after CinemaCon, when Sony showed the first 15 minutes of the film, with the introduction of Issa Rae as Jessica Drew/Spider-Woman. Other additions to the cast include Jorma Taccone as The Vulture and Shea Whigham as the "by-the-books" police captain George Stacy.

You can see the lithograph (cropped for clarity) here:

...And you can check out the tweet thread (originally seen here) below.

Take a breath and a leap of faith... Sony Pictures Animation Presents: "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" at #AnnecyFestival starts NOW. First up, Sony Animation's SVP of Production Kevin Noel takes the stage at #AnnecyFestival to kick off our presentation. Before we get into too much new stuff, @philiplord and @chrizmillr make a surprise (virtual) appearance to wow the #AnnecyFestival crowd with their extensive French vocabulary. They say words like "amuse-bouche" ... ... and remind the crowd at #AnnecyFestival of the very first Across the #SpiderVerse teaser trailer we released late last year. The rest of our filmmaking super team takes the #AnnecyFestival stage! Welcome, Directors Justin K. Thompson (@shinypinkbottle), Kemp Powers (@Powerkeni), and Joaquim Dos Santos (@JDS_247). The guys start off by diving deeper into the #SpiderVerse. The #AnnecyFestival crowd is getting a glimpse at visual development and behind-the-scenes art of Gwen Stacy (voiced by @HaileeSteinfeld) and her world, Earth-65. Spoiler alert: Everything is beautiful. Think watercolors, layered brushstrokes, and paper textures. As a treat #AnnecyFestival gets a sequence from the film! In this clip, we find Gwen's dad, George Stacy (voiced by Shea Whigham), a "by the books cop," responding to a disturbance at the Guggenheim Museum. Of course, Gwen beats him to the scene, where she's met with new faces... In that Across the #SpiderVerse clip we saw: An anachronistic version of The Vulture (voiced by @jormataccone), our old friend Spider-Man 2099 (voiced by Oscar Isaac), and the incomparable (and pregnant!) Jessica Drew aka Spider-Woman (voiced by @IssaRae). #AnnecyFestival Onto Spider-Man 2099 art. Unlike other Spideys, Miguel O'Hara wasn't bitten by a radioactive bug and doesn't have Spidey Sense. But with advanced tech and his own prowess, he's got super strength! wall-climbing claws! a giant laser web! a flying wing-suit!! #AnnecyFestival Much like Gwen in the clip, the #AnnecyFestival audience is in awe of Jessica Drew aka Spider-Woman! We're seeing more of her character through expression sheets and visual development. She's a certified badass. Now, for the reason we're all here, the heartbeat of our #SpiderVerse, the one and only Miles Morales (voiced by Shameik Moore)! He's grown up a bit and is learning to balance school life with home life with hero life. He's also got a new suit and Spidey symbol. #AnnecyFestival Time to drop in on Miles in this next clip for the #AnnecyFestival crowd to see what he's been up to. In our second Across the #SpiderVerse clip we shared with the #AnnecyFestival audience, Miles is running late for a meeting between him, his parents, and school counselor (voiced by @TheRealDratch). Miles has a ton on his mind from getting into the school of his dreams, to keeping his city safe, to being a good son to his parents. It's a lot! Not to mention... something seems to be setting off his Spidey Sense... 🤔 #AnnecyFestival Meet The Spot, Miles Morales's most formidable foe yet, as debuted at #AnnecyFestival. He is voiced by Jason Schwartzman. 🕳

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Part One will be in theaters on June 2, 2023.