Adrianne Palicki Confirms She Will Not Appear in Agents of SHIELD’s Final Season

New York Comic Con took place over the weekend and saw much of the cast of The Orville in attendance. The series has left Fox and will be debuting its third season on Hulu sometime next year. One of the cast members featured at the con was Adrianne Palicki, who plays Kelly Grayson on the series. However, she’s also known to many Marvel fans for her time playing Bobbi Morse on Agents of SHIELD. Palicki was a big part of the show’s second and third seasons but was written off alongside Nick Blood (Lance Hunter) when the two actors were scheduled to have their own spin-off, Marvel’s Most Wanted. Sadly, the show never made it to air, and while Blood made an appearance in a season five episode, Palicki hasn’t been back since their departure. During The Orville panel, someone asked if Palicki will be showing up in Agents of SHIELD‘s seventh and final season, and she revealed that she wasn’t even asked to come back.

Question: “Any chance we’re going to see a cameo from Bobbi and Hunter in the final season of #AgentsofSHIELD?” pic.twitter.com/x0vHhhDMa5 — demonic hell beast (@arrowhofshield) October 6, 2019

“Y’all, they did not call me. They did not,” Palicki revealed. “I know, I was really bummed,” she added when the crowd groaned. “I didn’t know it was the last season, either. So, but… I’m sorry.”

It’s definitely a shame that fans won’t get the chance to see Bobbi one more time, but executive producer Jeffrey Bell and co-showrunner Jed Whedon recently teased other exciting things about the show’s upcoming final season.

“I’ll say this: We swung for the fences in season seven. And sometimes when you swing for the fence, you hit home runs…,” Bell told TV Line.

“There are some bonkers episodes [coming],” Whedon added. He also teased that the upcoming season features “some of our most purely entertaining episodes, and we hope people enjoy them as much as we did. We definitely swung for the fences.”

Agents of SHIELD stars Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), Ming-Na Wen (Melinda May), Chloe Bennet (Daisy “Quake” Johnson), Elizabeth Henstridge (Jemma Simmons), Iain De Caestecker (Leopold Fitz), Henry Simmons (Alphonso “Mack” MacKenzie), Natalia Cordova-Buckley (Elena “Yo-Yo” Rodriguez), and Jeff Ward (Deke).

All six seasons of Agents of SHIELD are now streaming on Netflix, and season seven is expected to be released sometime in 2020. The first two seasons of The Orville are currently available to watch on Hulu.