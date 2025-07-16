Marvel is Officially Replacing Wolverine With His Own First Enemy

The mantle of Wolverine is about to filled by the Wendigo in the next X-Men epic. Marvel announced “Age of Revelation,” a story that is a redux of the classic “The Age of Apocalypse.” Unlike that beloved story, “Age of Revelation” takes place a decade in the future, after Revelation, the mutant formerly know as Doug Ramsey who became the heir of Apocalypse in X-Men: The Heir of Apocalypse, takes over the world. The story spins out of the events of the current run of X-Men, and much like “The Age of Apocalypse” before it, it will consist of miniseries taking the place of the X-Men books, as well as books starring other non-mutant Marvel characters. Marvel has been slowly but surely releasing information for the new books, and The Last Wolverine has Wolverine fans very excited.

“WHAT HAPPENED TO WOLVERINE? X YEARS LATER, the people of Vancouver cheer a new hero: the WONDERFUL WOLVERINE, A.K.A. the WENDIGO, Logan’s last student,” Marvel shared. “But what happened to Logan? A secret from Wolverine’s past will set the Last Wolverine on a mission to uphold his mentor’s legacy… unless a dire threat burns it all down first!”

Courtesy of Marvel

Wolverine first fought the Wendigo in his first appearance The Incredible Hulk #181, and has since battled the monster in the pages of Uncanny X-Men and Wolverine. The Wendigo is an indigenous curse that affects those who eat human flesh. They are transformed into nigh-unstoppable killing machines that can stand up to heroes as tough as Hulk and Wolverine. Wolverine fans hadn’t got a Wendigo story in ages until the most recent run on Wolverine by writer Saladin Ahmed. Wolverine (Vol. 8) #2 saw Wolverine battling a new Wendigo, but he quickly realizes that this Wendigo is different than any other Wendigo he’s battled before — the host of the curse this time was a teenager and Wolverine was able to talk him down. Wolverine took the Wendigo under his wing, using his real name Leonard, and tried to teach him to control the curse.

Leonard and Wolverine made a great team, as Wolverine used his own experience with his berserker rages to teach Leonard how to deal with the beast inside him, with Leonard helping him battle the Adamantine, Cyber, Lady Deathstrike, Constrictor, Donald Pierce, and Romulus. This almost went very badly, as the mercenary Arcade tried to awaken the monster inside of Leonard. However, Leonard proved able to control himself and saved Wolverine from an acid trap, seemingly giving his life to save the ol’Canucklehead.

However, this selfless act allowed Leonard to overcome the curse and transform back in a human, with Wolverine taking him home to his mother. Ahmed did an excellent job with the relationship between Wendigo and Wolverine, and it was a highlight of the book. Many fans were sad to see Leonard go, but the “Age of Revelation” announcement is sure to make them happy.

“Age of Revelation” is going to change many Marvel characters, as it takes place “X years in the future” after Revelation has taken over. Readers already got a view of Wolverine in the teases, with the mutant wearing what looks like an adamantium mask, so most expected The Last Wolverine to star Logan. Giving Leonard the book is a great idea, and it also fits what we’ve seen of “Age of Revelation” so far, as we’re also getting a Laura Kinney: Sabretooth book. It’ll be interesting to see who these new versions of Wolverine and Sabretooth will affect the story of “Age of Revelation.” Ahmed’s Wolverine has proven to be the definition of uneven, but The Last Wolverine bringing back Leonard may be the turning point the book needs.

The Last Wolverine #1, written by Saladin Ahmed with art by Edgar Salazar, drops October 22 2025.