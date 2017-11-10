Adrianne Palicki Wants Mockingbird to Team Up With Black Widow in Marvel Cinematic Universe

Adrianne Palicki has had plenty of experience in the superhero world, but there is one hero she would love to team up with.

Palicki is currently starring on The Orville but is still a part of Marvel‘s television universe as the deadly Mockingbird. During a RedditAMA, Palicki was asked about a team up with Black Widow, and she would more than be up for it. “I would LOVE to get to kick ass next to Black Widow! Bad-ass chics unite!! Waiting for the call,” Palicki said.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Fans have long wanted Marvel Studios to invest in a Black Widow solo film, especially after her phenomenal co-lead presence in Captain America: Winter Soldier. Getting to explore the world of espionage and street-level spy work would allow Marvel to really stretch its legs, and there’s no reason Mockingbird couldn’t be a part of that.

Mockingbird has been a member of various Marvel superteams, but has often been linked to SHIELD. That background could easily lead to a full film with Widow. Fans would love to see Widow lead her own film, and it seems way overdue.

As for Palicki, she is still open to returning to Agents of SHIELD. With Lance Hunter returning to the fold in Season Five, it’s kind of difficult to not have Bobbi Morse along for the ride.

“I know Nick’s coming back,” Palicki said. “So what are they gonna do without Bobbi is all I’m asking. I would absolutely make a cameo. For sure.”

At one point, the two were going to get their own spinoff series, titled Most Wanted, but ABC decided to renew Agents of SHIELD and Agent Carter while letting the spinoff go. It isn’t known why they decided not to move forward with the project, but, to be fair, Agent Carter only lasted one more season before being canceled as well.

As for Palicki’s current show, The Orville’s first season has been a hit for FOX and was picked up recently for a second season. Palicki stars as Commander Kelly Grayson alongside Seth Macfarlane’s Captain Ed Mercer and seems to have won over fans of Star Trek and general sci-fi alike.

Fans can watch The Orville Thursday nights on FOX.

The OrvilleThursday at 9:00 PM EST on FOX

The OrvilleThursday at 9:00 PM EST on FOX

ComicBook Composite

48.00

All-Time Comic TV Shows NA

Average rating

All-Time Rated NA

4.00/5 from 2 users