Agatha: Coven of Chaos Star Patti LuPone Admits She's Not Familiar With The MCU

Agatha: Coven of Chaos is currently in production, and the Disney+ series is expected to be a spin-off of Marvel's Emmy-winning WandaVision. In fact, nine actors from the show are coming back to Westview. In addition to Kathryn Hahn in the titular role, Coven of Chaos will also feature WandaVision's Emma Caulfield, Debra Jo Rupp, David Payton, David Lengel, Asif Ali, Amos Glick, Brian Brightman, and Kate Forbes. The series will also include some exciting MCU newcomers, including Broadway legend and Beau Is Afraid star, Patti LuPone. While we cannot wait to see LuPone join Hahn in the series, the star recently admitted she doesn't know much about the MCU.

"And I'm still not," LuPone told Entertainment Weekly with a laugh when asked if she's familiar with the MCU. "I'm still not familiar with it. I had to watch WandaVision twice to figure it out." She added, "I'm having a blast ... It's a wonderful group of women, plus a phenomenal crew. I mean, the design on this piece is extraordinary. Jac Schaeffer is so talented, she's the creator of WandaVision and now Coven of Chaos, and it's an extraordinary cast of women."

Who Is Patti LuPone Playing in Coven of Chaos?

"It's a coven of witches, and I play Lilia Calderu, who apparently is in the Marvel world. I researched her, she's hot, she's really hot, she's got a great body and hair," LuPone recently shared (via Entertainment Weekly). "I didn't know there were witches, I didn't know anything about the Marvel world. There are witches in the Marvel world. So, we are a coven of witches and the witches are: Kathryn Hahn, Aubrey Plaza, and [a] Familiar — if anybody knows Heartstopper — is Joe Locke."

Is Elizabeth Olsen in Coven of Chaos?

While there's no current word on whether or not Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch) is in Disney+'s upcoming WandaVision spin-off, fans are remaining hopeful. In fact, Olsen recently teased her MCU return despite previously saying she wasn't involved with the new Disney+ series.

"I don't know ever how to answer these questions except I don't... I think I'll be back," Olsen said with a laugh while speaking with Deadline at SXSW. While she could have just been referring to the greater MCU, the question did seem to be specifically about Coven of Chaos, so hopefully, this means we'll be seeing Wanda in Westview once again.

