WandaVision Composer Christophe Beck Joins Agatha: Coven of Chaos

Agatha: Coven of Chaos has added WandaVision composer Christophe Beck to the cast of the Disney+ series. A new piece in Film Music Reporter had the scoop. Beck has worked on hits like Frozen, Buffy The Vampire Slayer, and the Ant-Man trilogy in the past. So, it's not a complete shock to see him back in the MCU. During the Film Music Live show, he told the hosts that audiences would hear his work in Agatha: Coven of Chaos. Now, MCU fans don't know when the Disney+ series will be hitting the airwaves. There was speculation that the program would be around this year. But, the timeline has become much more fluid with all this talk of restructuring. At any rate, this would be exciting stuff for WandaVision fans.

WandaVision's Enduring Legacy With MCU Fans

The surprising success of Disney+'s first Marvel TV series caught everyone off-guard. Even stars like Kathryn Hahn were taken aback by the fan fervor surrounding Agatha Harkness and all the sitcom secrecy. She told Jimmy Kimmel her honest reaction to the WandaVision mania that swept the nation in the early days of Disney+ MCU shows.

"I can say that I did not know I was going to be doing it [going into WandaVision], absolutely not," Hahn revealed. "I guess nobody really knew that a centuries-old witch was gonna have any sort of long shelf life. So everybody was very, myself included, mostly, I would say was the most excited to know that there's going to be another show happening."

WandaVision always brings back memories of that mid-pandemic haze and the mystery surrounding the MCU post-Endgame. Coven of Chaos clearly seems designed to follow-up on all the mysteries of Westview. But, it feels like we're getting farther away from the WandaVision reunion with the delays in Marvel Studios' production schedule. Entertainment Tonight actually spoke to Elizabeth Olsen about when she'll be back in the fight with the MCU.

"I mean, no, but I would love to pop up. I love Kathryn, I don't want to leave her side ever, I'm so grateful she's here tonight," Olsen explained to ET. Then she decided to pour some gas on the fire by mentioning her desire to be reunited with Hahn and Paul Bettany on-screen in the future. "We do think, 'Gosh, we just gotta do it again!' We just had a really great time making that show, and with Paul, it was really a special time, so we would love to get the gang back."

