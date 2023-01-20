Agatha Coven of Chaos: New Kathryn Hahn Filming Photos

Agatha: Coven of Chaos is finally filming and fans got a glimpse of Kathryn Hahn and Joe Locke walking around today. On social media, lgbthahn managed to catch a glimpse of the Agnes actress walking in a shopping mall with the Heartstopper star. Very little is known about the MCU's return trip to Westview. It feels like there's a ton of room for this story to go just about anywhere. Locke has been speculated as playing an older version of Billy from WandaVision. Of course, those whispers have led to other returns being hoped for by fans. Look at the photos for yourself right here.

When Will We Know More About Agatha

Jimmy Kimmel managed to ask Hahn about her upcoming Disney+ appearance during his show late last year. While the Agatha actress couldn't divulge any details, she could say that filming was about to begin. As you can see from this week, small tidbits are already floating around.

twitter.com/lgbthahn/status/1616473654971498496

"I can say that I did not know I was going to be doing it [going into WandaVision], absolutely not," Hahn revealed. "I guess nobody really knew that a centuries-old witch was gonna have any sort of long shelf life. So everybody was very, myself included, mostly, I would say was the most excited to know that there's going to be another show happening."

As with everything involving a mention of WandaVision, people are wondering if Wanda Maximoff will finally make her return to the MCU. Coven of Chaos is a particularly juicy production to keep an eye on because of the Westview connections. Phase 4 has really boosted Scarlet Witch's profile. Entertainment Tonight asked Elizabeth Olsen when Kevin Feige would be ready to call her off the bench.

"I mean, no, but I would love to pop up. I love Kathryn, I don't want to leave her side ever, I'm so grateful she's here tonight," Olsen told ET. Then she would go ahead and add her desire to see both Hahn and Paul Bettany on-screen again at some point. "We do think, 'Gosh, we just gotta do it again!' We just had a really great time making that show, and with Paul, it was really a special time, so we would love to get the gang back."

What's your most-desired comic book? Let us know down in the comments!