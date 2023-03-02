Agatha Harkness Reunites With Scarlet Witch in Marvel's Contest of Chaos Event

Agatha Harkness and Scarlet Witch are two of the central figures behind the upcoming Marvel event, Contest of Chaos. The two characters have a long history together in the comics, and fans saw them clash on the small screen in WandaVision. After witnessing her apparent death and resurrection in Midnight Suns, Agatha Harkness returns to forge a new Darkhold and totally rewrite how magic works in the Marvel Universe. The first steps in Agatha's quest begin in June's Scarlet Witch Annual #1 before continuing in several other annuals, all making up the crux of Contest of Chaos.

Writer Stephanie Phillips (Rogue & Gambit, Cosmic Ghost Rider) is the lead writer of Contest of Chaos. The stories spreading throughout Marvel's summer annuals will feature all-star creators, but fans can read a prelude to the festivities in Scarlet Witch Annual #1 by writer Steve Orlando and artist Carlos Nieto. Orlando pens Scarlet Witch's new ongoing series, and Nieto made his Marvel Comics debut in Murderworld: Wolverine.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

What Is Contest of Chaos About?

Marvel's official description of its Contest of Chaos annuals reads, "The Contest of Chaos annuals will center around Agatha's quest to bring Chaos magic to the forefront so she can take her rightful place as one of the universe's greatest sorcerers. In order to do so, she'll orchestrate a mystically-charged challenge involving your favorite heroes. Watch as Wolverine, Spider-Man, Venom, Iron Man, Captain Marvel, Cyclops, Storm, Moon Knight, Ghost Rider, Human Torch, Taegukgi, Ghost-Spider, White Fox, and Deadpool are corrupted by chaos and pitted against each other in a thunderous tournament! Each annual will introduce a new matchup with each showdown upping the stakes and building toward an explosive final round, all part of Agatha's grand scheme to reinvent Marvel magic!"

"Contest of Chaos is the kind of story I would absolutely sprint to the comic store to buy as a reader," Phillips said. "There's action, mystery, magic, and my favorite characters from all over the Marvel Universe. To be spearheading the storyline is just incredibly cool for me as a creator. It's going to be big with ramifications for the larger universe… See you this summer – THWIP!"

Scarlet Witch Annual #1, a prelude to Contest of Chaos, goes on sale June 21st.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)