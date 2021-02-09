AGBO Superhero League: Epic Season End Video Packed With Avengers

✖

The AGBO Superhero League has wrapped up its second star-studded season of fantasy football but not after months of trash talk through diss tracks, messages from moms, and slappin' the bass. The video above (and in the tweet below) wraps up all of the wild highlights from the AGBO Superhero League which pulled Chris Pratt (winner), Simu Liu, Matthew Berry, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Tom Holland, Joe Russo, Pom Klementieff, Paul Rudd, Robert Downey Jr., Anthony Mackie, Ryan Reynolds, and Karen Gillan into a league together which raised a tremendous amount of money for various charities.

For the second season, the AGBO Superhero League partnered with FanDuel as a presenting sponsor. FanDuel has donated $1.25 million in total during the league's season. Every penny of that donation goes to the charities that the players are representing. Star-Lord actor Pratt won the league, facing off with Shang-Chi star Liu in the championship game. As ESPN Fantasy Football analyst Berry pointed out on ComicBook.com's Phase Zero podcast, his third place finish would have been a championship trophy had hee advanced to the final round given the scores posted by each team in the finals. It's always easier to coach on Monday morning!

Check out the tweet below if you want to share this exclusive video wrapping up all of the highlights from the AGBO Superhero League's second season!

The AGBO league was initially organized by AGBO heads Anthony Russo and Joe Russo, running it under their new production company's banner. AGBO released Extraction earlier this year and is gearing up for Cherry's release, a new film starring Tom Holland, which hits theaters and Apple TV+ in March. Since directing Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, the Russo Brothers have been developing their AGBO banner thoroughly as a home for their own IP to b developed but also a place for filmmakers' whose stars are rising to get a chance at new films, as evidenced by stunt coordinator Sam Hargrave getting a crack at directing 2020's successful Netflix title Extraction.

For a closer look at some of the highlights from this season, you can check out Simu Liu's full rap track dissing Ryan Reynolds, Pom Klementieff using Tom Cruise to trash Chris Hemsworth, and Paul Rudd biting off Iron Man's head before he faced off with Downey.