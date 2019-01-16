‘The Breakfast Club’ Star Anthony Michael Hall Reportedly Joins ‘Agents of SHIELD’

When Agents of SHIELD rolls around later this summer, fans might recognize a familiar face as a new member of the cast. According to Revenge of the Fans, Anthony Michael Hall will be joining the cast of Marvel’s longest-running television show.

The Breakfast Club and Sixteen Candles alum is reportedly only appearing in a guest capacity, with the exact role yet to be revealed. Though best known his roles in the John Hughes’ coming-of-age tales, Hall has remained active in the work and certainly is no stranger to genre films.

Recently, the actor has appeared on shows like Riverdale and Murder In The First. He also appeared in Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight as reporter Mike Engel.

The same report also reveals that two guest stars will be reappearing this coming season. Joel Stoffer will be back as Enoch, a member of an alien race located on Chronicom. Also joining Stoffer is Briana Venskus, the actress behind Agent Piper — one of Agent Melinda May’s (Ming-Na Wen) go-to agents. Venskus has appeared in 12 episodes spread out over the past couple of seasons.

This would be the first confirmation that either Enoch or Piper would be returning to the show.

Prior to her resignation from ABC Entertainment, former president Channing Dungey expressed hope that the show’s new timeslot in a new time of year would do wonders for the show.

“I feel like last season was our strongest creative season ever and the fan base remains very loyal — and we do very well in delayed viewing,” Dungey said. “It’s my hope that by moving it to summer, where our live-same-day ratings are less important and it might be able to continue for longer.”

Virtually nothing has been revealed about the plot of Agents of Shield Season Six, so your guess about what’s going to happen is as good as anyones. Since the season exists in a post-Avengers: Endgame Marvel Cinematic Universe, it’d be reasonable to think that the show could deal with some fallout from the Marvel Studios blockbuster.

After all at the end of season five, Adrian Pasdar’s Graviton did namedrop Thanos (Josh Brolin) as he started ravaging the Earth looking for the Time and Mind Stones.

Do you have any idea on who Hall could be playing? Are you excited for the return of Enoch and Piper? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

Season six of Agents of SHIELD is scheduled to drop sometime this July. The show has already been renewed for a seventh season as well. The first five seasons are now streaming on Netflix.