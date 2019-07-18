Agents of SHIELD Cast and Fans React to the Series Ending

After many rumors and a previous tease from Clark Gregg, Agents of SHIELD is offically coming to an end after seven seasons. The series had a dynamite run, becoming the first and now longest-running series in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While the news is certainly a bummer for fans, we also have to appreciate that after years of fighting tooth and nail for renewals, it’s pretty awesome that the show gets to end on its own terms. However, we don’t have to say goodbye just yet! We’re only on season six, so there’s a ways to go before we’re forced to say goodbye to our favorite ragtag group of agents.

Next summer’s Season 7 will be the last for Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Thanks to our fans for allowing us to be the longest-running Marvel TV series to-date. ❤ https://t.co/1PdHDDKXll — Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (@AgentsofSHIELD) July 18, 2019

Since Deadline broke the news earlier today, many people have paid tribute to the series on social media. Fans, cast members, writers, and producers alike have all shared their love for Coulson and the gang.

Here’s a sample of tweets from Agents of SHIELD‘s “small but active fanbase…”

Creator Maurissa Tancharoen:

It’s been quite a ride and we love you for coming along with us. If you’re here at #SDCC, let’s celebrate our seven seasons together. #AgentsOfSHIELD https://t.co/cnr1cbxKic — Maurissa Tancharoen (@MoTancharoen) July 18, 2019

Writer James C. Oliver :

We’ve been lucky enough to have the best job in the world for the last few years. We’re so glad this show gets to finish on its own terms. Not all shows are that fortunate. And guys, Season Seven is a fucking blast. Cheers from me and @sharlaoliver. #AgentsofSHIELD https://t.co/cp6J8gmegZ — James C. Oliver (@JamesOliverInLA) July 18, 2019

A Fan’s Gratitude:

The gratitude I feel for the creators of this show and the actors who make it what it is… man. Can’t express it enough. Thankful for this show and the wonderful friends I’ve made becuase of it. The Agents of SHIELD legacy will truly live on.



THANK YOU!!!! #AgentsofSHIELD https://t.co/RAYTjPErHI — abigail ♡ (@abigail_cunn) July 18, 2019

Elizabeth Henstridge AKA Jemma Simmons:

So beyond grateful for this incredible journey 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 thank you THANK YOU THANK YOU from the bottom of our hearts. What. A. Ride. https://t.co/Tm2cTEDIf7 — Elizabeth Henstridge (@Lil_Henstridge) July 18, 2019

Writer Nora Zuckerman:

It has been an honor and a joy to have been a part of the #AgentsOfSHIELD family. I’m a little emotional but so so proud of what we’ve done and how we’re going to bring it to a close. https://t.co/Jnwe5Z2mio — Nora Zuckerman (@NoraZuckerman) July 18, 2019

Writer/Prodcuer Drew Z. Greenberg:

Getting to be a part of this show has been one of the great joys of my career. I can’t wait for everyone to see how things wrap up next year. Thanks for going on this journey with us. 🖤❤️🖤#AgentsOfSHIELD https://t.co/G2NNWjeoR0 — (((Drew Z. Greenberg))) (@DrewZachary) July 18, 2019

A Fan’s Hope For The Future:

The end of an era. 💔💔😭 AoS is the best of Marvel TV in every respect, imo. I will miss it. I hope it’s not the last we see of our agents, tho. They are beautifully complex, intelligent, powerful characters and it would be a shame not to use them elsewhere. #AgentsofSHIELD pic.twitter.com/2Btu14OKSn — Jennifer | #CoulsonLives (@JenPhillips721) July 18, 2019

Briana Venskus ‏AKA Piper:

#tbt @agentsofshield SEASON 3 EPISODE 19. In January 2016 I got an audition for Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD, it was supposed to be a one episode job… 3 years and 5 Seasons later… I still get to show up to work. I… https://t.co/gXP0LAi5SM — Briana Venskus (@TheVenskus) July 18, 2019

A Fan’s Love For Chloe:

Season 7 will be the last season of #AgentsofSHIELD. We saw Chloe as Skye, Daisy and Quake. In seven years, we saw her grow and become a strong and powerful character. Hopefully this won’t be the end of Daisy’s story. pic.twitter.com/z8dKpxffiK — SDCC l best of chloe (@bestofbennet) July 18, 2019

My Personal Feelings:

Seven is the PERFECT number of seasons. Many wonderful shows ended at seven and no series has ever had a groundbreaking season eight. #AgentsofSHIELD had an incredible run, and I’m stoked to see what the final season has in store. I’ll miss it, but it ain’t over yet! pic.twitter.com/VdO416ZNDH — Jamie Jirak (@JamieCinematics) July 18, 2019

And Finally, Clark Gregg AKA Agent Phil Coulson:

The gratitude we feel for the army of incredible fans/friends/agents who gave us this epic journey is difficult to express. It’s a show about a family and you are ours. Thank you. #agentsofSHIELD #CoulsonLives #BadassFanBase — Clark Gregg (@clarkgregg) July 18, 2019

Agents of SHIELD stars Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson/Sarge), Ming-Na Wen (Melinda May), Chloe Bennet (Daisy “Quake” Johnson), Elizabeth Henstridge (Jemma Simmons), Iain De Caestecker (Leopold Fitz), Henry Simmons (Alphonso “Mack” MacKenzie), Natalia Cordova-Buckley (Elena “Yo-Yo” Rodriguez), and Jeff Ward (Deke).

You can catch the cast along with producers Maurissa Tancharoen, Jed Whedon, Jeff Bell, and Jeph Loeb today in Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con at 3:30PST/6:30EST.

Agents of SHIELD airs Friday nights on ABC at 8/7c.