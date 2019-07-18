Marvel

Agents of SHIELD Cast and Fans React to the Series Ending

After many rumors and a previous tease from Clark Gregg, Agents of SHIELD is offically coming to […]

By

After many rumors and a previous tease from Clark Gregg, Agents of SHIELD is offically coming to an end after seven seasons. The series had a dynamite run, becoming the first and now longest-running series in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While the news is certainly a bummer for fans, we also have to appreciate that after years of fighting tooth and nail for renewals, it’s pretty awesome that the show gets to end on its own terms. However, we don’t have to say goodbye just yet! We’re only on season six, so there’s a ways to go before we’re forced to say goodbye to our favorite ragtag group of agents.

Since Deadline broke the news earlier today, many people have paid tribute to the series on social media. Fans, cast members, writers, and producers alike have all shared their love for Coulson and the gang.

Here’s a sample of tweets from Agents of SHIELD‘s “small but active fanbase…”

Agents of SHIELD stars Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson/Sarge), Ming-Na Wen (Melinda May), Chloe Bennet (Daisy “Quake” Johnson), Elizabeth Henstridge (Jemma Simmons), Iain De Caestecker (Leopold Fitz), Henry Simmons (Alphonso “Mack” MacKenzie), Natalia Cordova-Buckley (Elena “Yo-Yo” Rodriguez), and Jeff Ward (Deke).

You can catch the cast along with producers Maurissa Tancharoen, Jed Whedon, Jeff Bell, and Jeph Loeb today in Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con at 3:30PST/6:30EST.

Agents of SHIELD airs Friday nights on ABC at 8/7c.

