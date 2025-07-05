MCU Fans Seem to Forget That Tony Stark Is a Nepo Baby

Tony Stark’s legacy in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is a hot-button issue right now. After all, Robert Downey Jr., who played Iron Man for over a decade, is returning to the franchise in Avengers: Doomsday, but not as the hero he’s become synonymous with. No, he’s going to bring Victor von Doom to life and face off against the characters his doppleganger fought alongside for so many years. It’s going to be hard for people like Peter Parker, who idolized Tony before his death in Avengers: Endgame. However, it’s easy to forget that another MCU hero is looking to continue Tony’s legacy, and they have a solo project of their own.

Ironheart is streaming on Disney+, following the adventures of Riri Williams, who, like Tony, enjoys building suits of armor she can pilot. Despite just wanting to be a hero, though, Riri finds herself at the center of a controversy because she’s daring to call out Tony’s privilege. MCU fans aren’t happy, but it’s important to remember that, while Tony’s ability to innovate was second to none, he had plenty of help along the way.

Tony Stark Wouldn’t Have Been Able to Build Anything in a Cave Without His Dad

The first batch of Ironheart episodes reintroduces the world to Riri, who made her MCU debut in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. She’s back at MIT and working hard on giving her suit upgrades. However, the school isn’t seeing enough progress, and after an accident in the lab, it has no choice but to expel Riri. She’s not ready to give up, but she also knows that it’s an uphill battle for people like her, especially because she doesn’t have access to the money that the Stark family has.

It’s no secret that Howard Stark was an influential character in the MCU’s history. He helped Steve Rogers become Captain America, became a major part of S.H.I.E.L.D.’s growth, and built Stark Industries from the ground up. He also raised a son, Tony, who, while brilliant, was almost more trouble than he was worth. Tony’s mind was even more impressive than his father’s, which wasn’t helpful when it came time for hard truths. Tony grew to resent his father for never being around and became a loose cannon after losing his parents. However, because of who he was, everyone gave Tony a pass, letting him act wild as long as it benefited them.

Tony eventually turned over a new leaf after being kidnapped by the Ten Rings. Of course, as fans love to point out, he built the Mark 1 armor and miniature Arc Reactor with only the scraps available to him in the cave in Afghanistan. He didn’t have a dollar to his name at the time. The only problem with that line of thinking is that Tony was given the keys to a technological kingdom at an early age and took advantage of it at every turn.

Riri Williams Has Every Right to Feel the Way She Does About Tony Stark

Tony attended MIT, just like Riri, and graduated at the top of his class. That’s not much of a surprise because he grew up in a world where his father invented five game-changing devices before breakfast. Even when Tony wasn’t at school, he was surrounded by more technology than he knew what to do with and learned as much as he could. Riri is not in the same boat, as she only got to spend a little bit of time in Wakanda and has to compete with whatever Shuri is cooking up. No longer is an Iron Man suit the best thing since sliced bread. MIT knows that, which is why Riri doesn’t get the benefit of the doubt. Despite her lofty goals, the powers that be think she’s yesterday’s news, and that’s something Tony never had to deal with.

Riri worships Tony, there’s no doubt about it. She wants to be everything he was and more. That’s why attacking her character for pointing out the obvious makes no sense. Tony knew that he benefited from his father and tried to do right by him by becoming a hero after years of messing around. If he were around to have a conversation with Riri, he would agree with everything she was saying and give her whatever she needed to succeed.

Ironheart is streaming on Disney+.

What do you make of Riri Williams’ comments about Tony Stark in Ironheart? Do you think she has a point? Let us know in the comments below!