‘Agents of SHIELD’: Clark Gregg and Ming-Na Wen Promise “Badass” Season Six

C2E2 is currently in full swing in Chicago, and fans have been treated to appearances by tons of their favorite celebrities, artists, and more. Two big names that showed up to the con this weekend were Clark Gregg and Ming-Na Wen, the actors best known for playing Phil Coulson and Melinda May on Agents of SHIELD. During their panel, the actors teased some exciting things for the upcoming sixth season.

According to SyFy Wire, Gregg claimed fans can expect the new season to be "big and loud and badass." Gregg also discussed the end of the show's fifth season and how it was almost the series finale.

"We shot that last episode thinking we were probably done as a show," Gregg explained. "Then we found out we were coming back."

Coulson, who spent much of the fifth season as a dying man, was given a beautiful send-off in the finale. "The End" concluded with Coulson and May finally ending up together and visiting the real Tahiti at long last. Gregg and the producers have confirmed that Coulson is, in fact, dead. However, that means the actor is back as a "disturbing" new character.

While the C2E2 panel didn't reveal much more about what's to come, the Internet is swarming with fan theories. The new season's poster has the same color scheme as Avengers: Endgame's, and it was previously announced that the new season of the Marvel series would be taking place one year after the events of season five. Since the season is being released shortly after Avengers: Endgame hits theaters, the highly-anticipated film could easily alter the events of the show.

In addition to "big and loud and badass," Elizabeth Henstridge (Jemma Simmons) recently told TV Line that "this season is a departure from other stuff we've done." No matter what happens, it sounds like fans have a lot to look forward to!

What do you think Agents of SHIELD has in store? Tell us in the comments or tweet your thoughts to @JamieCinematics!

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th, and Agents of SHIELD returns to ABC in May.

