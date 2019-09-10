Elizabeth Henstridge Has the Perfect Response to Creepy Agents of SHIELD Fan

Conventions can be a great way for Marvel stars to interact with the fans, especially in Q&A panels that allow the fans to ask questions directly to the star. As a recent question asked of Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD star Elizabeth Henstridge reveals though, they can also become a little awkward, as did one exchange when a fan became rather creepy with his question. Actually, the question itself wasn’t creepy at all, but the joke he made afterward was definitely creepsville, and Henstridge, who plays Agent Jemma Simmons on the popular show, had a pretty perfect response to the fan’s question (via Reddit).

The question starts out innocently enough, as the fan asks “I know you don’t know me but just by looking at me do you think maybe by that much of an inch I could be an Agent of SHIELD maybe?” Before she can answer though he launches into what his superpower is, and that’s when things go off the rails.

Videos by ComicBook.com

He says “My superpower is I can see through clothes”. There are a few laughs in the audience but it’s mostly silent, and you can definitely tell the moment that Henstridge realized what he said. At that point, she smirks and sits back in her chair, and delivers a fantastic comeback.

“Um, sure yeah, why not. You seem kind of creepy enough to be on our show,” Henstridge said. The crowd erupts with laughter and even the guy asking the question laughs, and you can check out the whole exchange in the video above.

Marvel fans are getting ready to see the Agents of SHIELD crew gather for the final time in the upcoming season 7, which will evidently involve quite a bit of time travel, aliens, and of course, Coulson, though we aren’t quite sure how yet. In any case, the finale looks to send off the fan favorite show in a bit way, and we can’t wait to see what Marvel TV has planned.

Agents of SHIELD stars Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson/Sarge), Ming-Na Wen (Melinda May), Chloe Bennet (Daisy “Quake” Johnson), Elizabeth Henstridge (Jemma Simmons), Iain De Caestecker (Leopold Fitz), Henry Simmons (Alphonso “Mack” MacKenzie), Natalia Cordova-Buckley (Elena “Yo-Yo” Rodriguez), and Jeff Ward (Deke).

Agents of SHIELD hits ABC in 2020.

Are you excited for a new season of SHIELD? Let us know in the comments!