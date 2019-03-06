‘Agents of SHIELD’s Ming-Na Wen Has Hilarious Conversation With ‘Thor: Ragnarok’s Taika Waititi

Two Marvel fan favorites met this week during the Captain Marvel premiere, but some loud music hindered their exchange in the most hilarious way.

Ming-Na Wen, best known for playing Agent Melinda May on Agents of SHIELD, recently had an exchange with Taika Waititi, the director of Thor: Ragnarok. The actress posted about the meeting on Instagram, and Waititi’s response proved the premiere party wasn’t the best place for mingling.

“So happy to see this awesome guy again, @taikawaititi !!! The music was so loud, I’m not sure if he heard me tell him how much I loved #thorragnarok and what incredible integrity to pass on #guardiansofthegalaxy3. I think he was pretending to hear me like I was pretending to hear others!! The music was too damn loud!!!,” she wrote.

The actress is referring to the fact that Waititi supports James Gunn and therefore turned down the possibility of directing Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

However, Waititi thought Wen was just mistaking him for Gunn. Whoops!

“Lol I thought you said ‘I loved Guardians of the Galaxy’; and I was like ‘Mmyeahhh thanks, I’m not James Gunn lady’. It was loud!,” Waititi commented on the post.

Wen replied back, making it clear she definitely knows who Waititi is.

“NO WAY!!! As a fan and actor of Marvel, as a fan of yours & James, there is no way I’d ever mix you two up. It’s kinda impossible, really. I just thought you were not comfortable talking about it. DAMN that loud music! But from now on, every time I see you, I’m going to call you James,” she joked.

“Hilarious! That damn music!!,” Waititi replied back.

We’re glad they were able to sort out the confusion! Although, we wish this exchange would have led to Waititi agreeing to direct an episode of Agents of SHIELD. While this may feel like wishful thinking, you can catch the creator’s work on television very soon. Waititi’s hit comedy film, What We Do in the Shadows, is being turned into a television show which is set to premiere this month. He is also directing an episode of Disney+’s upcoming Star Wars series, The Mandalorian.

Wen will be returning to television in May when Agents of SHIELD‘s sixth season premieres on ABC.

Captain Marvel, the film that brought these crazy kids together, will be released in theaters on March 8th. Other upcoming MCU films include Avengers: Endgame on April 26th, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.