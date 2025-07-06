The Best Star Wars Game And Its Sequel Are $3 for One Week Only

The best Star Wars game of all time, and its sequel, are both on sale for $3.49 until July 12, giving Star Wars fans one week to grab the pair for less than $7. The Star Wars game in question and its sequel are from 2003 and 2004, respectively, so Star Wars fans have had over 20 years to add the pair of great games to their libraries. Those that haven’t done this now have the chance to right this wrong.

The Star Wars game in question and its sequel are Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic and Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords. Not only is the former widely considered the best Star Wars game of all time, but one of the best RPGs of all time. And some would even argue that it is one of the best video games of all time across any IP and any genre.

As for the deal, it comes the way of Fanatical, which has Steam codes of each game for $3.49 until the aforementioned date. That said, these deals are also reliant on supplies lasting as well.

For those somehow unfamiliar with these Star Wars games, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic is the 2003 release that BioWare — makers of Mass Effect and Dragon Age — made a name for itself shipping. Upon release, it garnered a 94. Its sequel was not made by BioWare though, but fellow storied RPG developer Obsidian Entertainment, the studio best known for Fallout: New Vegas, The Outer Worlds, and South Park: The Stick of Truth. That said, Obsidian Entertainment failed to recapture the complete magic of the first game, but the sequel was still very well received, as evident by its 86 on Metacritic.

Those that decide to take advantage of these Steam deals should expect to set aside dozens and dozens and dozens of hours to play the pair of RPGs. To this end, just to mainline both games will set Star Wars fans back 60 hours. This doesn’t even include any side content.

