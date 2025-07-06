Amazon Prime Video Just Added One of the Best Movie Series of All Time

Amazon Prime Video has been updated with one of the best movie series of all time, which means Amazon Prime subscribers now have six new movies they can stream for free. For July 2025, Amazon added a large selection of new movies to Prime Video. Included in this selection of new movies is a series that ran from 1976 to 1990, and was one of the series that defined the late 20th century. Unlike some hit movies from this era though, this movie series remains relevant in the modern era, and for the most part each also holds up in 2025.

More specifically, Prime Video has been updated with the entirety of the Rocky series, which means the following movies are now on Prime Video: Rocky, Rocky II, Rocky III, Rocky IV, Rocky V, and Rocky Balboa. How long these movies are going to be on Prime Video remains to be seen as Amazon — the owners of Prime Video and the IP holder — have not disclosed any of this information. Technically, it is Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer who owns the movies, but Amazon has owned MGM since 2022 so it could put the movie series on Prime Video indefinitely, but so far it has not done this.

For those somehow unfamiliar with this legendary movie series, Rocky — a boxing drama starring Sylvester Stallone — debuted back in 1976, and the rest is history. The original movie notably won Best Picture that year at The Oscars. It is widely considered one of the best movies of all time, and certainly one of the very best sports movies of all time. To this end, it was selected for preservation by the United States National film Registry for its significance back in 2006.

It got its first sequel in 1979, Rocky II, which was followed by Rocky III in 1982. The third movie set box office records for the series when it was released. Then in 1985, this was followed up by Rocky IV, which broke the record set by Rocky III, and in particular, Rocky IV was a movie that defined 1980s pop culture. Then came Rocky V in 1990, which underwhelmed, both critics and at the box office compared to previous entries. Rocky fans then had to wait until 2006 for the sixth and final movie in the Rocky series, Rocky Balboa.

