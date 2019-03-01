‘Agents of SHIELD’ Star Ming-Na Wen Says Stan Lee Is Smiling From Above After Marvel’s Four Oscar Wins

Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD star Ming-Na Wen thinks Stan Lee was looking down from above as Marvel took home four Oscars at the Academy Awards ceremony.

Marvel’s Black Panther won the awards for Best Costume Design, Best Production Design, and Best Original Score. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse won for Best Animated Feature Film.

Lee also appeared in the Oscars’ annual “In Memorium” video honoring industry members who passed away during the previous year. Wen took to social media to celebrate Marvel’s victories and honor Lee’s appearance.

“Our Generalissimo made his final cameo at the Oscars tonight,” Wen wrote. “But how wonderful that this is the year for Marvel to finally win an Oscar. And not just one, but FOUR!! I’m sure Stan is smiling from above at all the wins for Marvel. Congrats to Black Panther and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse! So happy for our Marvel family. Congrats to all the nominees and winners tonight. As a new Academy Member, this was a special Oscars for me because I got to vote for the first time. Many of those I voted for won. Won’t say who!! Excelsior RIP Stan Lee. Love you always.”

Wen recently celebrated returning to work on Agents of SHIELD for the show’s seventh season. This return comes before the show’s sixth season has premiered.

“Season 7!!” Wen wrote. “My first day back for S7 of Agents of SHIELD. Passed my physical (of course!) and tried on some new outfits. Love being back on SHIELD campus. So fun to see the fam. Let’s get this party started!!!”

Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD will return for its sixth season this summer, but ABC already renewed the series for another season. The new season finds Wen’s Agent Melinda May returning to SHIELD after spending time with Phil Coulson in Tahiti during his last days.

Coulson actor Clark Gregg will return as well, but he’s not playing Coulson any longer. Gregg describes that experience as, “Very strange, very strange. The Coulson role and persona, though always evolving and always having new parts of him revealed to me by our writers, became a very familiar skin in a way and to kind of change all that and suddenly find myself playing this other very mysterious person, who is not Phil Coulson, and the mystery of who that person is and why he looks like that is something that they’ve done groundbreaking, wild stuff with that I’m really lucky to play.”

Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD returns to ABC this summer.

