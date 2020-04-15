Agents of SHIELD Trends As Fans Get Hyped for Final Season Premiere

Tuesday afternoon, ABC announced the final season of Agents of SHIELD would hit the network starting May 27th. Bumped to a new Wednesday timeslot, the seventh outing of the show will begin airing at 10/9 p.m. Central as it continues throughout summer. Needless to say, fans of the show are ecstatic for its return to the airwaves. Being without the show for the better part of a year, #AgentsofSHIELD quickly shot up the list of trending topics on Twitter and remains atop the list as of Tuesday night.

If you dropped out on SHIELD a season or two back, here’s ABC’s official synopsis for the upcoming season:

“Coulson and the Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. are thrust backward in time and stranded in 1931 New York City. With the all-new Zephyr set to time-jump at any moment, the team must hurry to find out exactly what happened. If they fail, it would mean disaster for the past, present and future of the world. “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” stars Clark Gregg as Agent Phil Coulson, Ming-Na Wen as Agent Melinda May, Chloe Bennet as Daisy Johnson, Elizabeth Henstridge as Agent Jemma Simmons, Iain De Caestecker as Agent Leopold Fitz, Henry Simmons as Director Alphonso “Mack” MacKenzie, Natalia Cordova-Buckley as Elena “Yo-Yo” Rodriguez and Jeff Ward as Deke Shaw. “

Keep scrolling to see what Agents of SHIELD fans are saying about the months-long wait for the final season.

Language!

The Ultimate Post-Credits Tease

The episode ends, credits roll and a sentence show up:



QUAKE WILL RETURN. #AgentsOfSHIELD pic.twitter.com/E4ZI2GRrz0 — AGENTS OF SHIELD is coming (@HelstromAnder) April 14, 2020

Philinda

let’s all raise our glasses to season 7 and to “many memorable #Philinda moments.” 🥂 #AgentsofSHIELD pic.twitter.com/2erZKzJ0pw — Tina | #MemorablePhilindaMoments (@TinaMWoods) April 14, 2020

All-Caps Shouting

Please Don’t Go

Glad to have a new season of #AgentsofSHIELD … but, no, not the FINAL season! pic.twitter.com/Nr4umVvXRW — Troy Dreier (@TDreier) April 15, 2020

What Say You, Clark & Chloe?

Happy Birthday!

Unexpected Crossover

Rightfully So

#AgentsofSHIELD is trending as it should — 𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚 (@eviesavenue) April 15, 2020

Oh. Hell. Yeah.