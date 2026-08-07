Veteran Superhero Stars Auditioned for MCU’s Professor X, But One Name Has Risen to the Top

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is set to finally introduce the X-Men, and there’s been considerable buzz and hype around each character’s casting. So far we’ve had numerous names connected to Cyclops, Emma Frost, and Rogue, but there’s also been quite the list of stars auditinoing to be the MCU’s Professor X. While the list is impressive, one name has risen to the top and could very well be the next Charles Xavier.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to THR’s Heat Vision, a few well kniown stars have auditoned for the role of Xavier, including Christopher Abbott (Death of a Salesman) and Tom Pelphrey (Task). The report states tthat Pelphrey didn’t get the role, but it’s unkonwn whether Abbot got it instead. There’s also a third name in the mix that has become a favorite to get the role, and that’s Bill Skarsgard (It). It remains to be seen who will actually become Xavier, but Marvel certainly doesn’t seem to have a lack of talent for the role.

The X-Men Cast Is Shaping Up, But There’s Still Two Key People Missing

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

The X-Men cast is likely going to make their full debut soon, with the next opportunty being D23. As of now there’s already a few characters locked in, including Sadie Sink as Jean Grey, Samara Weaving as Emma Frost/White Queen, and Kit Connor as Cyclops. Rumors are also heavily implying that Cailee Spaeny is in the running for Rogue, and on the villain side, Adam Driver and Wagner Moura have been rumored to play Mister Sinister.

Even with those roles almost locked in, there are two key people missing from the cast still. The first is Storm, who should be a major player in the X-Men’s MCU era, and we’ve surprisingly heard little in terms of choices to play her. The other key character is Wolverine, who will obviously be a major part of the X-Men’s success in the MCU.

Both Wolverine and Storm could end up making a return in either Avengers: Doomsday or Avengers: Secret Wars, and if they did it would likely be Hugh Jackman or Halle Berry reprising their roles from the Fox films. Both would also make for big surprisies if they did show up, and perhaps that is why we’re not hearing a lot about them to this point.

Even if they do show up, both characters are pivotal in terms of any X-Men team, and should factor into the new plans for the MCU. In wolverine’s case, hopefully this is more of an enesemble role as opposed to the lead role he had during the Fox films, and as far as Storm, hopefully her role ends up being bigger than it was the last time around, and at least it doesn’t seem like we’ll have to wait too much longer to find out who made the lineup.